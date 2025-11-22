Errors, bugs, questions - page 2303
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I'll write my OrderSend and compare it.
Written. Not universal, but it is significantly faster than Optimize.
Measurements show that in Optimize mode the custom OrderSend is 50 times faster than the native one. Sure, it's not universal, but 50 times faster than the stock one is a bit much.
Server Error
403 - Forbidden: Access is denied.
You do not have permission to view this directory or page using the credentials that you supplied.
The mql5 site won't open
Server Error
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If you turn off the wifi, it works
Wait about an hour and the site will be accessible again. Read"403 - Forbidden: Access is denied" on the web.
'Test.mq5' Test.mq5 1 1 'TesterBenchmark.mqh' TesterBenchmark.mqh 1 1 'MT4Orders.mqh' MT4Orders.mqh 1 1 'HashMap.mqh' HashMap.mqh 1 1 'IMap.mqh' IMap.mqh 1 1 'ICollection.mqh' ICollection.mqh 1 1 'IEqualityComparer.mqh' IEqualityComparer.mqh 1 1 'DefaultEqualityComparer.mqh' DefaultEqualityComparer.mqh 1 1 'EqualFunction.mqh' EqualFunction.mqh 1 1 'IEqualityComparable.mqh' IEqualityComparable.mqh 1 1 'HashFunction.mqh' HashFunction.mqh 1 1 'IComparable.mqh' IComparable.mqh 1 1 'CompareFunction.mqh' CompareFunction.mqh 1 1 'HashSet.mqh' HashSet.mqh 1 1 'ISet.mqh' ISet.mqh 1 1 'PrimeGenerator.mqh' PrimeGenerator.mqh 1 1 'Virtual.mqh' Virtual.mqh 1 1 'Orders.mqh' Orders.mqh 1 1 'Order.mqh' Order.mqh 1 1 macro redefinition Virtual.mqh 551 9 macro redefinition Virtual.mqh 552 9 'TradeChannel.mqh' TradeChannel.mqh 1 1 'System.mqh' System.mqh 1 1 'Price_Compare.mqh' Price_Compare.mqh 1 1 'Channel_Unit.mqh' Channel_Unit.mqh 1 1 'Channel.mqh' Channel.mqh 1 1 'Pointer.mqh' Pointer.mqh 1 1 'Channel_Adaptive.mqh' Channel_Adaptive.mqh 1 1 'Levels.mqh' Levels.mqh 1 1 'Level.mqh' Level.mqh 1 1 generating code 0 0 0 error(s), 2 warning(s), compile time: 2431 msec 1 3The highlighted warnings are somewhere in the middle. It's hard to see them (the compiler message box isn't full screen), because the bottom message "2 warnings" isn't highlighted in any way, as it is when there are errors. Is it possible to highlight warnings on the last line if there are any?
Can you please tell me what value should be reported in order to override the scale fixation?
(purpose: in the "Scale" tab of the settings of the tool, uncheck the boxes programmatically)
Funny bug
Hi all.
I want to get its profit, but OrderProfit() returns wrong value for this order.
What is interesting, it is always different (sometimes it returns the right value).
Please, don't be too strict.
I have attached 2 screenshots.
for(int i2=OrdersHistoryTotal()-; i2>=0; i2--)
{
if((OrderSelect(i2,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)==true)&&OrderSymbol()==Symbol() &&
OrderMagicNumber()==Magic && OrderProfit()<=0)
{
a=3;
Alert("Profit: ", OrderProfit();
Alert("MAgic order: ", OrderMagicNumber());
Alert("MAgic: ", Magic);
Alert("SymbolOrder: ", OrderSymbol());
Alert("Symbol: ", Symbol();
Alert("NoOrders: ", OrderTicket());
Alert("Type: ", "minus");
Alert("orderselect: ", OrderSelect(i2,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY));
Alert("Lot: ", OrderLots();
}
else
{
a=5;
Alert("Profit: ", OrderProfit();
Alert("MAgic order: ", OrderMagicNumber());
Alert("MAgic: ", Magic);
Alert("SymbolOrder: ", OrderSymbol());
Alert("Symbol: ", Symbol();
Alert("NoOrders: ", OrderTicket());
Alert("Type: ", "minus");
Alert("orderselect: ", OrderSelect(i2,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY));
Alert("Lot: ", OrderLots();
}
Hello all.
The question is of the following nature...
Order profit in MT4 is calculated as OrderProfit()+OrderCommission()+OrderSwap()