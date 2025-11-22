Errors, bugs, questions - page 2303

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fxsaber:

I'll write my OrderSend and compare it.

Written. Not universal, but it is significantly faster than Optimize.


Measurements show that in Optimize mode the custom OrderSend is 50 times faster than the native one. Sure, it's not universal, but 50 times faster than the stock one is a bit much.

 
The mql5 site won't open

Server Error

403 - Forbidden: Access is denied.

You do not have permission to view this directory or page using the credentials that you supplied.


Can you tell me what to do?
 
Artem Salonnikov:
The mql5 site won't open

Server Error

403 - Forbidden: Access is denied.

You do not have permission to view this directory or page using the credentials that you supplied.


Can you tell me what to do?

Did you write this message from the printer?

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Was this message written from a printer?

If you switch off the wifi, everything works
 
Artem Salonnikov:
If you turn off the wifi, it works

Wait about an hour and the site will be accessible again. Read"403 - Forbidden: Access is denied" on the web.

 
I get a relatively large compile log
'Test.mq5'      Test.mq5        1       1
'TesterBenchmark.mqh'   TesterBenchmark.mqh     1       1
'MT4Orders.mqh' MT4Orders.mqh   1       1
'HashMap.mqh'   HashMap.mqh     1       1
'IMap.mqh'      IMap.mqh        1       1
'ICollection.mqh'       ICollection.mqh 1       1
'IEqualityComparer.mqh' IEqualityComparer.mqh   1       1
'DefaultEqualityComparer.mqh'   DefaultEqualityComparer.mqh     1       1
'EqualFunction.mqh'     EqualFunction.mqh       1       1
'IEqualityComparable.mqh'       IEqualityComparable.mqh 1       1
'HashFunction.mqh'      HashFunction.mqh        1       1
'IComparable.mqh'       IComparable.mqh 1       1
'CompareFunction.mqh'   CompareFunction.mqh     1       1
'HashSet.mqh'   HashSet.mqh     1       1
'ISet.mqh'      ISet.mqh        1       1
'PrimeGenerator.mqh'    PrimeGenerator.mqh      1       1
'Virtual.mqh'   Virtual.mqh     1       1
'Orders.mqh'    Orders.mqh      1       1
'Order.mqh'     Order.mqh       1       1
macro redefinition      Virtual.mqh     551     9
macro redefinition      Virtual.mqh     552     9
'TradeChannel.mqh'      TradeChannel.mqh        1       1
'System.mqh'    System.mqh      1       1
'Price_Compare.mqh'     Price_Compare.mqh       1       1
'Channel_Unit.mqh'      Channel_Unit.mqh        1       1
'Channel.mqh'   Channel.mqh     1       1
'Pointer.mqh'   Pointer.mqh     1       1
'Channel_Adaptive.mqh'  Channel_Adaptive.mqh    1       1
'Levels.mqh'    Levels.mqh      1       1
'Level.mqh'     Level.mqh       1       1
generating code         0       0
0 error(s), 2 warning(s), compile time: 2431 msec               1       3
The highlighted warnings are somewhere in the middle. It's hard to see them (the compiler message box isn't full screen), because the bottom message "2 warnings" isn't highlighted in any way, as it is when there are errors. Is it possible to highlight warnings on the last line if there are any?
  
IndicatorSetDouble (INDICATOR_MAXIMUM,???);
IndicatorSetDouble (INDICATOR_MINIMUM,???);

Can you please tell me what value should be reported in order to override the scale fixation?

(purpose: in the "Scale" tab of the settings of the tool, uncheck the boxes programmatically)

 

Funny bug


 

Hi all.

I want to get its profit, but OrderProfit() returns wrong value for this order.

What is interesting, it is always different (sometimes it returns the right value).

Please, don't be too strict.

I have attached 2 screenshots.

for(int i2=OrdersHistoryTotal()-; i2>=0; i2--)

{

if((OrderSelect(i2,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)==true)&&OrderSymbol()==Symbol() &&

OrderMagicNumber()==Magic && OrderProfit()<=0)

{

a=3;

Alert("Profit: ", OrderProfit();

Alert("MAgic order: ", OrderMagicNumber());

Alert("MAgic: ", Magic);

Alert("SymbolOrder: ", OrderSymbol());

Alert("Symbol: ", Symbol();

Alert("NoOrders: ", OrderTicket());

Alert("Type: ", "minus");

Alert("orderselect: ", OrderSelect(i2,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY));

Alert("Lot: ", OrderLots();

}

else

{

a=5;

Alert("Profit: ", OrderProfit();

Alert("MAgic order: ", OrderMagicNumber());

Alert("MAgic: ", Magic);

Alert("SymbolOrder: ", OrderSymbol());

Alert("Symbol: ", Symbol();

Alert("NoOrders: ", OrderTicket());

Alert("Type: ", "minus");

Alert("orderselect: ", OrderSelect(i2,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY));

Alert("Lot: ", OrderLots();

}

Files:
Image1.png  82 kb
image2.png  117 kb
 
Паша Рыбак:

Hello all.

The question is of the following nature...

Order profit in MT4 is calculated as OrderProfit()+OrderCommission()+OrderSwap()

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