Errors, bugs, questions - page 2308

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ingram:
I use a dll written in .net and wrapped with DllExport. Everything works, but only on first run, when I try to run a test EA using the dll again the tester doesn't start. There are no errors in the logs. Restarting the terminal solves the problem.
Not even so. Agent stops working after startup, changing agent solves the problem. Each agent can be run in tester 1 time, restarting terminal solves problem for all agents. Apparently something is hanging in the agent, is there any command to force termination?
 
Alexey Navoykov:
I haven't heard of this (about the order). So if there are closed fields, they are in a different order? How is that possible?
The sections themselves can be arranged in any order. Within a section, the order is guaranteed. The rule is general in classic C++ and does not take into account special cases (it does in C++11, for example, if there is only one section - it does not matter which)... or do you think it was invented for nothing?
 
A100:

and then click Find...

Thank you. Got it.

 
A100:

build 1907x32... again nothing works

Result: 0:126, i.e. even system .dll won't load (126 - The specified module could not be found)

Previously (build 1881x32) everything worked and the result was expected: 1725235200:0

They won't load because strings are no longer passed into .dll (usual dlls including system ones) in any form (neither char[] nor ushort[], much less string)

Such a simple operation is not tested?

 
A100:

And they are not loaded because strings are no longer passed to .dll (regular dlls including system ones) in any form (neither char[], nor ushort[], much less string)

Such a simple operation is not tested?

Crashed 32 bit import while implementing native .NET DLL support. We'll release an updated beta tomorrow.

Try importing dotnet libraries, by the way. No need for any more bindings.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

Broke 32 bit import while implementing native .NET DLL support. Will release an updated beta tomorrow.

Try importing dotnet libraries, by the way. There's no need for any more bindings.

Is it really true? This is really cool news! How long I've been waiting for this!)
Is there any manual? Or you just generate a dll in visual studio and everything works?

 
ingram:

Is it really true? This is really cool news! How long I've been waiting for this!)
Is there any manual? Or do you just generate a dll in visual studio and everything works?

Yes, it just works like a normal native DLL.

 

Compiler hangs (build 1907x32)


template<typename T>
void f( T ); {}
void OnStart()
{
        f( 0 );
}


 
Renat Fatkhullin:

Broke 32 bit import while implementing native .NET DLL support. Will release an updated beta tomorrow.

Thank you! It's working!
 
On the subject of variable names in Cyrillic

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

ChartClose + SymbolSelect /false + CustomSymbolDelete in OnDeinit or object destructor

kypa, 2018.10.11 13:58

void КСекундичка::ЗатварянеВсичкотоГрафика()
  {
   int всичкото_графика = ArraySize(ч_графикчките);
   for(int х=0; х<всичкото_графика; х++) ChartSetSymbolPeriod(ч_графикчките[х],_Symbol,PERIOD_M1);
   for(int у=0; у<всичкото_графика; у++) ChartRedraw(ч_графикчките[у]);
   for(int й=0; й<всичкото_графика; й++) ChartClose(ч_графикчките[й]);
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,"Секундичка");
  }

Is it a violation of forum rules to read for-variables from top to bottom?

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