Errors, bugs, questions - page 2308
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I use a dll written in .net and wrapped with DllExport. Everything works, but only on first run, when I try to run a test EA using the dll again the tester doesn't start. There are no errors in the logs. Restarting the terminal solves the problem.
I haven't heard of this (about the order). So if there are closed fields, they are in a different order? How is that possible?
and then click Find...
Thank you. Got it.
build 1907x32... again nothing works
Result: 0:126, i.e. even system .dll won't load (126 - The specified module could not be found)
Previously (build 1881x32) everything worked and the result was expected: 1725235200:0
They won't load because strings are no longer passed into .dll (usual dlls including system ones) in any form (neither char[] nor ushort[], much less string)
Such a simple operation is not tested?
And they are not loaded because strings are no longer passed to .dll (regular dlls including system ones) in any form (neither char[], nor ushort[], much less string)
Such a simple operation is not tested?
Crashed 32 bit import while implementing native .NET DLL support. We'll release an updated beta tomorrow.
Try importing dotnet libraries, by the way. No need for any more bindings.
Broke 32 bit import while implementing native .NET DLL support. Will release an updated beta tomorrow.
Try importing dotnet libraries, by the way. There's no need for any more bindings.
Is it really true? This is really cool news! How long I've been waiting for this!)
Is there any manual? Or you just generate a dll in visual studio and everything works?
Is it really true? This is really cool news! How long I've been waiting for this!)
Is there any manual? Or do you just generate a dll in visual studio and everything works?
Yes, it just works like a normal native DLL.
Compiler hangs (build 1907x32)
Broke 32 bit import while implementing native .NET DLL support. Will release an updated beta tomorrow.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
ChartClose + SymbolSelect /false + CustomSymbolDelete in OnDeinit or object destructor
kypa, 2018.10.11 13:58
Is it a violation of forum rules to read for-variables from top to bottom?