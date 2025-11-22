Errors, bugs, questions - page 2305

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fxsaber:
How can I see the contents of a numeric array in the debug?
It looks like only element by element with the element number.
For example a[2345]
 

In the Tester, all fields/buttons are in the inactive position. At the same time, the Start button is available.


The result is obtained by pressing Start and then Stop. The only thing in the log is this.

2018.10.10 11:02:29.631 Tester  EURUSD: history data begins from 2016.01.04 00:00
2018.10.10 11:02:29.731 Tester  EURUSD: preliminary downloading of history ticks started, it may take quite a long time
2018.10.10 11:02:38.582 Tester  stopped by user
2018.10.10 11:02:38.582 Tester  EURUSD: preliminary downloading of history ticks canceled


Tester can only be reanimated by pressing Start and then Stop.

 
Are compilation errors legitimate in this situation?
struct A
{
private:
  int i;
  
public:  
  void Reset()
  {
    ZeroMemory(this); // 'this' - not allowed for objects with protected members or inheritance
  }

  void Reset2()
  {
    static const A NullStruct = {0}; // 'NullStruct' - cannot be initialized with initializer list
    
    this = NullStruct;
  }
};
 
fxsaber:
Are compilation errors valid in this situation?
yes
 
TheXpert:
yes

The NullStruct situation would be understandable if it was not called in the structure method. But the method has full access to all fields. So the possibility of such initialization there doesn't seem to be something illegal.

 
Freelance has a 500 error after placing an order. Is everyone experiencing this?
 
fxsaber:

this is just my opinion. maybe the developers think differently

 
Maybe this info will help to catch this situation
2018.10.10 19:26:50.528 Core 1  connecting to 127.0.0.1:3000
2018.10.10 19:27:08.553 Core 1  tester agent authorization error
2018.10.10 19:28:56.282 Core 1  no connection
2018.10.10 19:28:56.292 Core 1  connect error

The two-minute wait still left the Agent in a state of confusion.


Agent log

OS      3       19:26:48.274    Tester  close visual tester window
QI      0       19:26:48.274    Tester  shutdown tester machine
KS      0       19:26:52.715    Server  MetaTester 5 stopped


Dear developers, pay attention to the time in the Tester and Agent log. It explains a lot.


Let's run the single with the visualizer turned on. Immediately press Stop, uncheck the visualizer and start again. The bottom line is above.

 
Check out the new builds on the MetaQuotes-Beta server (realtime.metatrader5.com)
[Deleted]  
Renat Fatkhullin:

Please tell me, is storage no longer available for MT4?

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