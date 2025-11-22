Errors, bugs, questions - page 2305
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How can I see the contents of a numeric array in the debug?
In the Tester, all fields/buttons are in the inactive position. At the same time, the Start button is available.
The result is obtained by pressing Start and then Stop. The only thing in the log is this.
Tester can only be reanimated by pressing Start and then Stop.
Are compilation errors valid in this situation?
yes
The NullStruct situation would be understandable if it was not called in the structure method. But the method has full access to all fields. So the possibility of such initialization there doesn't seem to be something illegal.
this is just my opinion. maybe the developers think differently
The two-minute wait still left the Agent in a state of confusion.
Agent log
Dear developers, pay attention to the time in the Tester and Agent log. It explains a lot.
Let's run the single with the visualizer turned on. Immediately press Stop, uncheck the visualizer and start again. The bottom line is above.
Please tell me, is storage no longer available for MT4?