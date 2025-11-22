Errors, bugs, questions - page 2176
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Problem. I use standard CTrade::SellStop class
When adding an order, I send expiration = TimeCurrent()+3600; (I have checked time - it is correct)
An order is not deleted.
Something else may need to be added, since this is a standard class.
Thank you in advance.
Problem. I am using standard CTrade::SellStop class
When adding an order, I pass expiration = TimeCurrent()+3600;
The order is not deleted.
Maybe, something else should be added, since this is a standard class.
Thanks in advance
What do you pass in
What do you pass in
not posting screenshots from the terminal to the website...
Fixed.
Corrected.
Thank you!
I'm encountering this display on custom characters
the last digit (in the example Digits == 1) is not visible. Changing the size of the window does not affect the display.
Is it possible to fix this in today's build?
I can't find an answer to the question, how can I use 6 variables of int type (year, month, day, hour, minute) to write the time value corresponding to the given parameters into a variable of datetime type? Then I need to find the index of the candle that opened at that time, but that's not a problem for me. If you have a link where you can find the answer, please, let me know and I will try to do it myself.
Fill in MqlDateTime structure and get full date and time from it.
I can't find an answer to the question, how to write a time value corresponding to the given parameters into a variable of datetime type based on 6 variables of int type (year, month, day, hour, minute)? Then I need to find the index of the candle that opened at that time, but that's not a problem for me. If anyone has a link where you can find the answer, please, I'll figure it out on my own.
StringToTime