Errors, bugs, questions - page 2174
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The profit currency (SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT) of the custom symbol is reset after Terminal restart. Because of this, the TickValue is often zero, which generates trades with zero profit in the Strategy Tester. Each time, we have to return the value of profit currency to a normal one.
Playback
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Limit order slippage statistics on the exchange
fxsaber, 2018.03.27 08:28
On MQ-Demo MOEX symbols are slipping!
No option to disable Core1-Agent.
No way to run a single run
Restarting Terminal doesn't help.
HH This is how the Optimization happens from just two passes(animation)
There are continuous authorization errors on the Agents until normal connections occur. And that's only on two passes!
There is a severe lack of a list of available symbols to choose from.
There is no option to disable Core1-Agent.
In addition to this
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Kirill Belousov, 2018.03.26 12:30
The names are different and the deletion is done with that in mind.
SAVE THAT:
_______________________________________
When deleting the first indicator in the subwindow list, the subwindow is completely cleared of objects (even manually drawn lines, arrows, text labels are deleted)
Reproduced:
1. Create in the constructor an empty indicator for a separate window (or take any existing indicator, for example MACD, etc. from the standard delivery set)
2. Add 5 indicators/copies to one subwindow
3. Manually draw a vertical line in a subwindow (or any object).
If you remove any indicator not the first from the indicator list, the line will remain, but if the first one is in the list, all subwindow objects will be deleted (drawn vertical line).
If you draw a line again after deleting the first one, it will be deleted again when the first of the remaining ones is deleted. When not the first one is deleted, the objects in the subwindow are not deleted.
Where it is written about it in documentation? What makes it so special - the first indicator in the subwindow list?
It looks like there is a complete reinitialisation of the subwindow.
Reproduced by MT4/MT5.
The difference is that in MT5 the indicator files' names should be different. In MT4, you can put the same indicator file in one subwindow without changing the file name.
All objects are deleted in a subwindow, if the indicator was the first in the list of indicators of a subwindow at the moment of its deletion
When deleting the first indicator from the list of indicators in a subwindow, all subwindow objects are removed BEFORE OnDeinit()
Let's delete not the first one but the first one in the list
Running the advisor in "All ticks" mode on MQ-Demo
Result
The time of the first generated tick is longer than the second - bug.
ZS Playback
Copy the contents of the attached archive to the sandbox.
Run script on MQ-Demo
A custom TESTER symbol will be created. Select it in the Tester. Setting: Optimization slow, All ticks.
Add this EA
Options tab
Start Optimization and watch this infinite loop
In the Tester, remote orders on "no money" are assigned zero closing time
This is a bug, of course.
Am I the only one with an image from this post that doesn't open in a new popup? Mozilla FireFox 59.0.2 (64bit)
I.e., the image that is in the quote does not open.