Errors, bugs, questions - page 2175

New comment
 
Artyom Trishkin:

Am I the only one with an image from this post that doesn't open in a new popup? Mozilla FireFox 59.0.2 (64bit)

That is, the image that is in the quote does not open.

I saved it to a com and looked at it. It looks like a screenshot from the forum, already with a zoom icon.

 
Konstantin Nikitin:

I saved it to a com and looked at it. It looks like a screenshot from the forum, already with a zoom icon.

No, it's a normal image - if you PKM and select open in a new tab/window, the image opens at full size.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Am I the only one with an image from this post that doesn't open in a new popup window? Mozilla FireFox 59.0.2 (64bit)

I mean, the image that's in the quote doesn't open.

Doesn't open, and I have chrome, which opens everything!

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Doesn't open, and I have chrome, which opens everything!


It's not about Chrome, it's about the script on the website.

 

Gentlemen, there is an error that I don't understand. If you know what the problem is, please help me.

When compiling the code below, we get an error:'ORDER_TYPE_BUY' - cannot convert enum;'ORDER_TYPE_SELL' - cannot convert enum.

A similar code in mql4 compiles well. I have seen similar examples in other EAs using mql5. But it is not compiling at the moment. I have no idea why it is so and what has to be fixed.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int Fun()
  {
   int res;

   int total=PositionsTotal(); // количество открытых позиций   
//--- перебор всех открытых позиций
   for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      //--- параметры ордера
      ulong  position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);  // тикет позиции                                  

      ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);  // тип позиции      

      if(type!=ORDER_TYPE_BUY && type!=ORDER_TYPE_SELL) continue;

      switch(type)
        {
         case ORDER_TYPE_BUY:
            res=1;
            break;

         case ORDER_TYPE_SELL:
            res=2;
            break;
        }
      return(res);

     }

   return(3);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

  
if (type !=POSITION_TYPE_BUY &&  type!=POSITION_TYPE_SELL) continue;  
 
Sergiy Riehl:

Gentlemen, there is an error that I don't understand. If you know what the problem is, please help me.

When compiling the code below, we get an error:'ORDER_TYPE_BUY' - cannot convert enum;'ORDER_TYPE_SELL' - cannot convert enum.

A similar code in mql4 compiles well. I have seen similar examples in other EAs using mql5. But it is not compiling at the moment. I have no idea why it does and what has to be fixed.


Please paste the code correctly:


Your code is corrected for you in your post

 
Sergiy Riehl:

Gentlemen, there is an error that I don't understand. If you know what the problem is, please help me.

When compiling the code below, we get an error:'ORDER_TYPE_BUY' - cannot convert enum;'ORDER_TYPE_SELL' - cannot convert enum.

A similar code in mql4 compiles well. I have seen similar examples in other EAs using mql5. But it is not compiling at the moment. I have no idea why it is so and what has to be fixed.



 ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);  // тип позиции      

      if(type!=ORDER_TYPE_BUY && type!=ORDER_TYPE_SELL) continue;


You assign the POSITION_TYPE type

and compare it with ORDER_TYPE

 
Sergiy Riehl:

Gentlemen, there is an error that I don't understand. If you know what the problem is, please help me.

When compiling the code below, we get an error:'ORDER_TYPE_BUY' - cannot convert enum;'ORDER_TYPE_SELL' - cannot convert enum.

A similar code in mql4 compiles well. I have seen similar examples in other EAs using mql5. But it is not compiling at the moment. I have no idea why it does and what has to be fixed.


You are confusing the orders (in old language) and positions in MQL5.

The position type can be (ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)

Identifier

Description

POSITION_TYPE_BUY

Buy

POSITION_TYPE_SELL

Sell


That is OR "POSITION_TYPE_BUY" OR "POSITION_TYPE_SELL". There cannot be any other arrangement.

Therefore your code will take the form:

   for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      //--- параметры позиции
      ulong  position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(i);  // тикет позиции                                  

      ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);  // тип позиции      

      switch(type)
        {
         case POSITION_TYPE_BUY:
            res=1;
            break;

         case POSITION_TYPE_SELL:
            res=2;
            break;
        }
      return(res);
     }
   return(3);
 
Thank you all. Got it all.
1...216821692170217121722173217421752176217721782179218021812182...3193
New comment