Errors, bugs, questions - page 2181
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The comment on the custom character chart is moved downwards
CTRL+U now makes it very inconvenient to find included symbols in Market Watch
You either have to enter them manually using the filter or use the slider to find them.
The checkbox "Show only symbols from Market Watch" is badly missing. It's clear that nobody needs this in the hell, so it's at the bottom of the priorities. But user-friendly is weak.
CTRL+U happens to be the most popular service in the Terminal for me at the moment.
CTRL+U now makes it very inconvenient to find included symbols in Market Watch
You either have to enter them manually using the filter or use the slider to find them.
The checkbox "Show only symbols from Market Watch" is badly missing. It's clear that nobody needs this in the hell, so it's at the bottom of the priorities. But user-friendly is weak.
CTRL+U happens to be the most popular service in the Terminal for me at the moment.
Maybe I don't understand something, that's why I want to ask: Why such a filter? After all, the symbol list is usually called in order to add a symbol to the market overview. You can remove a symbol from the market overview or view the specification without calling the symbol list.
Maybe I don't understand something, which is why I want to ask: Why such a filter? After all, the symbol list is usually called in order to add a symbol to the market overview. You can remove a symbol from the market overview or view the specification without calling the symbol list.
If you do not even touch the custom symbols, the Bars/Ticky tabs are used.
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Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2018.02.22 08:22
Been noticing this MT5 behaviour for a long time, but now decided to write.
Working in ME and MT5+tester. Sometimes can't connect to Agent and need to restart Terminal. I got used to this bug, so it's not about it.
So, I close Terminal and press F4 in ME to open Terminal. And this is where some nonsense begins.
ME goes into a "Not responding" state several times. The terminal does not start. After a few seconds I press F4 again - reaction is the same as before.
As a result, in 20 seconds (minimum) on not weak machine (plenty of memory, SSD, 95% CPU free) Terminal is launched.
If you compare it with MT4 - it's heaven and earth. MT4 is almost instantly launched by F4 from ME. MT5 launches as if it was some kind of super raw application.
Didn't think to capture it on video earlier. Here's an animation of the described slow process
I didn't capture mouse cursor, but I try to use it (I don't use hotkeys) from ME to open Terminal from menu. After opening the Terminal, I close it and try to open it again.
As you can see, ME and Terminal are completely blank. Portable mode.
There are no antiviruses and other similar stuff on the machine.
That's it,
It's the same for me. Must be some technical work in progress.
That's it,
You're a programmer and should understand what it is :-)
It's live QA testing.
This is live QA testing. wait for it...
for a world-renowned company, the attitude towards its community raises some questions.