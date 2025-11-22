Errors, bugs, questions - page 2172
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hello
tried to create a tool
and load quotes into it
From here the quotes https://goo.gl/5mPn2X
\
failed
What's wrong?
Thanks
There's one in the Helpdesk.
"
"
Where can I read the full list of these actions in the help, or where else?
hello
tried to create a tool
and load quotes into it
From here the quotes https://goo.gl/5mPn2X
\
failed
What's wrong?
Thanks
It's working, if you ask for a long time interval, the file downloads with the text "You asked for data for too long a time period".
You tried to upload the error text instead of the quotes.
I was able to download from January 1, 2017, it won't let me download any more. Also, the file itself has little data, only 307 lines for the minute bars for the year.
It works, but if you request a long time interval, it downloads the file with the text "You requested data for too long a time period".
You tried to upload the error text instead of the quotes.
I was able to download from 1 January 2017, it won't let me download any more. Also the file itself has little data, only 307 lines for the minute bars for the year.
Ok, I have written to finam about this.
Maybe you know where you can download quotes for a long period?
I only know fxtop, but it only has currency pairs and for a fee.
I propose to add to Metaeditor the ability to highlight code with LKM+PageUp/PageDown!
Text selection in all applications, including Metaeditor, is done with Shift key pressed and other keyboard keys including PageUp and PageDown.
Text in all applications, including Metaeditor, is highlighted when the Shift key is pressed and other keyboard keys including PageUp and PageDown are pressed.
hmm.... and the "Esc" button is in the upper left corner... I suggested an option that seemed convenient to me.
Why does the code on a normal chart and in the tester give different results (EURUSD,M10)?
tester SP = 0.0
regular chart SP = 500000.0
Hmm.... and the "Esc" button is in the top left corner... I suggested an option that seemed convenient to me.
Well, then you've got the wrong address. It's a Windows gimmick that all software developers use.
Well then you've got the wrong address. It's all the Windows tricks that all software developers use.
Ah, OK then, I thought it was possible to set this up at programme level and use....