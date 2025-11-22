Errors, bugs, questions - page 3190
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The loop stopped:
(more than 10 min after the code run and in idle). I have to manually close the Meta Trader to tame the CPU.
Before run the script: CPU and MT5 at ~1%.
mt5.shutdown() return as True, but CPU usage continues high.
Market Watch cleaned.
No chart or indicator, nothing.
Tested on VS Code and pure Python console
MT5 5.00 build(4424)
Gentlemen,
I have done my due diligence and searched and cannot find a solution to a seemingly simple problem.
This is the first time that I have asked for help. Please help me with this problem.
Here is a very simple template-
This will not compile, and throws up an error-
invalid tester set file extension, '*.set' expected test.mq5 9 23
What is wrong with
Thanks in advance.
Guys help me solve this issue please.
I have a question
Below, I see a picture of the Earth in front of the name 1137. I would like to know why this is happening. Does anyone know?
That is MT4's link to the CodeBase Online library. Clicking it causes the Toolbox to display the list of CodeBase entries.
It still is mind blowing to me to see that after decades metatrader still doesn't have round numbers on the price scale.
Literally 100% of other charting software have round numbers.
To me this is the most annoying bug (yes, it's a bug, I refuse to consider it a feature) ever experienced in a trading software.
Another thing that should already be there, although not a bug, is a dark mode of the application. The absence of a dark mode makes the software look 20 more years older than it is.
Using MT5
weekly/monthly charts are not showing fully, only for Forex pairs.
it's working fine for gold (XAUUSD)
tried checking on google, for some time, but couldn't find anything related.
any help?
Using MT5
weekly/monthly charts are not showing fully, only for Forex pairs.
it's working fine for gold (XAUUSD)
tried checking on google, for some time, but couldn't find anything related.
any help?
The charts and the price of the charts are related to the brokers only.
So, you can ask your broker about this issue.
... or you can try to load the history from the broker's server: right mouse click on Market Watch - Symbols - Bars - ...
and after that - refresh the chart.
I want to withdraw my personal deposit because I thought I deposited it for trading Meta Trader 5S
Use MQL5 menu (click "Payments").
NOTE: You can only withdraw funds that you have earned.