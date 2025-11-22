Errors, bugs, questions - page 3190

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MT5 high CPU usage after copy_rates_from_pos loop in Python.

The loop stopped:

MT5 at taskmanager: ~20% to 40% CPU use. Shouldn't return to ~0?

 (more than 10 min after the code run and in idle). I have to manually close the Meta Trader to tame the CPU.

Before run the script: CPU and MT5 at ~1%.

import MetaTrader5 as mt5, MetaTrader5
from datetime import datetime, timedelta
import time
import pandas as pd

mt5.initialize()

symbols=mt5.symbols_get()


# simplified test
for x in symbols[:2000]:
    print(mt5.copy_rates_from_pos( x.name, mt5.TIMEFRAME_M1, 0, 1))

mt5.shutdown() return as True, but CPU usage continues high. 

Market Watch cleaned.

No chart or indicator, nothing.

Tested on VS Code and pure Python console
MT5 5.00 build(4424)


Files:
terminal64_KHLjWMJO26.gif  135 kb
 
Hello, the platform I use mt 4 opens the order but the manual stop does not enter, can anyone tell me how to solve this?
 

Gentlemen,

I have done my due diligence and searched and cannot find a solution to a seemingly simple problem.

This is the first time that I have asked for help.  Please help me with this problem.

Here is a very simple template-

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         test.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property tester_set "simple.set"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


This will not compile, and throws up an error-

invalid tester set file extension, '*.set' expected    test.mq5    9    23

What is wrong with 

#property tester_set "simple.set"

Thanks in advance.

Discover new MetaTrader 5 opportunities with MQL5 community and services
Discover new MetaTrader 5 opportunities with MQL5 community and services
  • 2024.09.05
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5: language of trade strategies built-in the MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform, allows writing your own trading robots, technical indicators, scripts and libraries of functions
 


Guys help me solve this issue please.

 

I have a question

Below, I see a picture of the Earth in front of the name 1137. I would like to know why this is happening. Does anyone know?



[Deleted]  
@Dunhill #:I have a question. Below, I see a picture of the Earth in front of the name 1137. I would like to know why this is happening. Does anyone know?

That is MT4's link to the CodeBase Online library. Clicking it causes the Toolbox to display the list of CodeBase entries.


 

It still is mind blowing to me to see that after decades metatrader still doesn't have round numbers on the price scale.

Literally 100% of other charting software have round numbers.

To me this is the most annoying bug (yes, it's a bug, I refuse to consider it a feature) ever experienced in a trading software.


Another thing that should already be there, although not a bug, is a dark mode of the application. The absence of a dark mode makes the software look 20 more years older than it is.

 

Using MT5

weekly/monthly charts are not showing fully, only for Forex pairs.

it's working fine for gold (XAUUSD)

tried checking on google, for some time, but couldn't find anything related.

any help?


 
mohanrao620 #:

Using MT5

weekly/monthly charts are not showing fully, only for Forex pairs.

it's working fine for gold (XAUUSD)

tried checking on google, for some time, but couldn't find anything related.

any help?


The charts and the price of the charts are related to the brokers only.
So, you can ask your broker about this issue.

... or you can try to load the history from the broker's server: right mouse click on Market Watch - Symbols - Bars - ...
and after that - refresh the chart.

 
Sincan Co #:
I want to withdraw my personal deposit because I thought I deposited it for trading Meta Trader 5S 

Use MQL5 menu (click "Payments").

NOTE:  You can only withdraw funds that you have earned.

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