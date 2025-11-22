Errors, bugs, questions - page 2183
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is the subject dead?
Also...
put on genetic optimisation via cloud agents.
The error "No memory in OnTick function" comes up.
Does anyone know how to fix it?
Also...
put on genetic optimisation via cloud agents.
The error "No memory in OnTick function" pops up.
Does anyone know how to fix it?
Is there enough memory ?
RAM and HDD ?
I wrote to Service Desk - no answer. Please, if you have a chance, check for errors when compiling the Expert Advisor with two Trade.mqh and HashMap.mqh files included simultaneously. Are these errors present?
Terminal version and bit mode
Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1795 (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
Terminal Otkritie Broker x64 build 1755 started (Otkritie Broker AS)
Sequence of actions
1. Create a standard Expert Advisor and add files to it:
#include<Trade/Trade.mqh>.
#include<Generic/HashMap.mqh>.
2. Compiling the resulting file
I get a result
'Entry' - invalid cast operation DealInfo.mqh 138 11
'Entry' - illegal switch expression type DealInfo.mqh 138 11
2 error(s), 0 warning(s)
I wrote to Service Desk - no answer. Please, if you have a chance, check for errors when compiling the Expert Advisor with two Trade.mqh and HashMap.mqh files included simultaneously. Are these errors present?
Terminal version and bit mode
Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1795 (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
Terminal Otkritie Broker x64 build 1755 started (Otkritie Broker AS)
Sequence of actions
1. Create a standard Expert Advisor and add files to it:
#include<Trade/Trade.mqh>.
#include<Generic/HashMap.mqh>.
2. Compiling the resulting file
I get a result
'Entry' - invalid cast operation DealInfo.mqh 138 11
'Entry' - illegal switch expression type DealInfo.mqh 138 11
2 error(s), 0 warning(s)
They know about this error and fix it. I am waiting for it myself.
Is there enough memory ?
RAM and HDD ?
There is still 4.5 GB of RAM and another 175 GB on the HDD.
The error only occurs when optimising via the cloud. By local agents all works without errors.
Typical EAs, like Moving Averange, on the same period, when optimizing through the cloud, work without problems.
This error is known about and is being fixed. I'm waiting for it myself.
What's the deadline they're promising? How long have you been waiting?
What are they promising in terms of timing? How long have you been waiting?
Compilation error
And if you replace struct with class (*), it's fine. What's the difference?
Error during compilation
Otherwise:
It's fine. What difference does it make?