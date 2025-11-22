Errors, bugs, questions - page 2170
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Where is StringSubstr?
Where is StringSubstr ?
woohoo -- the autocomplete should be case-independent and type-independent, this at least should be configurable.
As soon as there is the slightest problem with types, the autocomplete becomes useless. The proposed functions do not return a string
Do I understand correctly that this example in the help does not work???
Apart from ctrl and shift and scroll no other buttons work .....
On my new chart, only when I restarted the example worked (all buttons), which in itself is incomprehensible. But it is clear now.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
Vladislav Andruschenko, 2018.01.30 10:39
Check mouse scrolling
When scrolling mouse, EA does not get depth and direction of scrolling.
I want to get the result by function:
id==CHARTEVENT_MOUSE_WHEEL
And why, after you have changed the colour and then changed the parameters in the tab "input parameters" - the changed colours are lost again and you have to set the required colours again 2 more times?
This Bug has existed in MT4 for a long time. When will it be finally fixed?
woohoo -- the autocomplete should be case-independent and type-independent, it should at least be configurable.
As soon as there is the slightest problem with types, the autocomplete becomes useless. The suggested functions do not return the string
You can also attach a column with the data type (data type alternatives) returned by the function (its overloads) to the autocomplete. For example, you can use a slash. With indication what is returned when there is an error, when only one option remains.
It would be clear and convenient.
The text replacement function is incomplete in MetaEditor
Sequence of operations:
Result: Only one substitution
All - was expected to be replaced by +
The text replacement function is incomplete in MetaEditor
Sequence of operations:
Result: Only one substitution
All - was expected to be replaced by +
Thank you, it has been corrected.
ENUM_POSITION_TYPE pos_type = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE);
It's cussed implict enum conversation, what have I done wrong? (I understand the error, maybe it must be executed in some other way?)