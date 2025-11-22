Errors, bugs, questions - page 2169
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If my post with a promise to find old code was deleted, it means I didn't promise anything...
Just kidding.
It was written in those dark days (over 3 years ago) when the keyboard functionality was still small and, to put it mildly, unremarkable.
Nowadays, however, as far as memory serves, there are standard features to track the status of a particular key.
So the code snippet below is unlikely to be of any use:
where:
lparam - code of pressed key in current event;
last_key_code - code of the pressed key in the previous event;
g_first_key - code of the first key of the combination;
g_second_key - code of the second key from the combination;
time - time of the current event of the key pressing;
last_time_code - time of previous key press event;
g_time_limit - maximum time between first and second key presses to be considered as a key combination;
my handler does not respond to other keys when Ctrl is pressed, how did this get around?
It's time to go here:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/231958
I don't know where to go with this problem, but lately when opening or creating a new file Metaeditor hangs tightly, I have to remove the task and start over, can anyone come across and know what to do?
Good afternoon!
What version of the terminal and what OS do you have installed?
Afternoon!
What version of the terminal and what OS do you have installed?
Win 10 x64
MT5 build 1755 dated 29.01.2018
Am I working out or is it supposed to be like this ?????
и
Am I working too hard or is it supposed to be like this ?????
This is correct (int divides by int, int results in double):
That's right (int divided by int, int result converted to double):
Thank you!
Do I understand correctly that this example in the help does not work?
Apart from ctrl and shift and scrolling no other buttons work .....