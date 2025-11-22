Errors, bugs, questions - page 2182
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Remove the reference to the A's.
What is the difference between them?
What's the difference between the two?
None, except for speed - the second one will be faster in the Tester.
None, except for speed - the second one in the Tester will be faster.
Why I ask. Sometimes it happens that onInit at terminal start TimeCurrent() = "0", I wanted to avoid this.
Also, I've heard that when you don't open the terminal for some time, it shows the time at the last terminal closing instead of the current time. I could not reproduce it now, but I've seen it.
Actually, the question is how to get the current time of last quote from the symbol inOnInit, and not the last time when the terminal was closed, or even "0".
There is a hotkey to toggle Editor/Terminal - F4. And there is no such key for Visual Tester/Editor.
Please add, as the historical debug does not concern the Terminal in any way.
Custom characters are not sorted by name in the CTRL+U window
bug with reports in the mt5 strategy tester.
The picture in the report is incorrect at the end of testing:
In the tester there is a plum and in the picture there is no plum
Good afternoon, jammers!
Help says IndicatorCreate:
parameters_cnt
[in] Number of parameters passed in parameters_array[] array. Elements of the array have a special type of structureMqlParam. The default value is zero - no parameters are passed. If non-zero number of parameters is specified,parameter_array is mandatory. You can pass up to 256 parameters.
Why are you cheating people? Is it so hard to check? The maximum value is still 64.
Fix it!
But do not delete my message about your error - you like it)))