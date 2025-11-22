Errors, bugs, questions - page 2173
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MT4
Any information on differences/specifics in handling the removal of the 1st and non 1st indicator in the subwindow list
issue:
when deleting the first indicator in the list (a total of 5 identical indicators with different parameters) - lines created by other indicators are deleted
when not the first one is deleted - lines are not deleted
where to dig?
MT4
Any information on differences/specifics in handling the removal of the 1st and non 1st indicator in the subwindow list
issue:
when deleting the first indicator in the list (a total of 5 identical indicators with different parameters) - lines created by other indicators are deleted
when not the first one is deleted - lines are not deleted
where to dig?
You always have to dig in the documentation.
Make distinctions in object names and delete with these distinctions in mind.
You always have to dig into the documentation.
Make the differences in the names of the objects and deletion taking into account these differences.
The names are different and deletion is done with that in mind.
SAVE THAT:
_______________________________________
When deleting the first indicator in the subwindow list, the subwindow is completely cleared of objects (even manually drawn lines, arrows, text labels are removed)
Reproduced:
1. Create in the constructor an empty indicator for a separate window (or take any existing indicator, for example MACD, etc. from the standard delivery set)
2. Add 5 indicators/copies to one subwindow
3. Manually draw a vertical line in a subwindow (or any object).
If you remove any indicator not the first from the indicator list, the line will remain, but if the first one is in the list, all subwindow objects will be deleted (drawn vertical line).
If you draw a line again after deleting the first one, it will be deleted again when the first of the remaining ones is deleted. When not the first one is deleted, the objects in the subwindow are not deleted.
Where it is written about it in documentation? What makes it so special - the first indicator in the subwindow list?
It looks like there is a complete reinitialisation of the subwindow.
Reproduced by MT4/MT5.
The difference is that in MT5 the indicator files' names should be different. In MT4, you can put the same indicator file in one subwindow without changing the file name.
All objects are deleted in a subwindow, if at the moment of deleting the indicator from the list of indicators of a subwindow it was the first
1. create an empty indicator for a separate window in the constructor (or take any existing one)
This is all there is to it. Sorry, it's not interesting any further. You should move on to another subject.
It says it all. Further on, sorry, it is not interesting. You should move on to another subject.
why would you say that...? why are even manually created objects deleted, and why exactly when the first copy is deleted? it's not even hinted at.and then it turns out that the product is not accepted in the market because of this bug....
The program hangs, endless loading of data((. This happens more than once if you exit the application when the dollar/ruble pair is displayed on the charts.
The program hangs, endless loading of data((. I've seen this happen more than once if I exit the application when the USD/RUB pair is displayed on the charts.
This is most likely due to the indicator on the chart
ok, i've written to finam about it.
maybe you know where you can download long term quotes?
I only know fxtop, but it only has currency pairs and is paid for.
takes 10 seconds. Why so slow?
ZS
It only takes 3 seconds to put 500K ticks into a custom one. If you replace it with 5 million in the script, it hangs. Bug.