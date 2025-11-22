Errors, bugs, questions - page 2019
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It has been written about many times. Not corrected for some reason.
I've seen it written before about arrows not always being able to be displayed immediately after a transaction. I opened such an application as well. But to have such omissions in the list on the History tab, haven't seen any posts yet.
P.S. And yes, after providing evidence and all the necessary data to reproduce the bug, for some reason a complete ignore for a whole week, although from the beginning responded, refusing to agree that there is a bug.
I've seen it written before that the arrows may not always show up immediately after a trade. I opened such an application as well. But I haven't seen such omissions in the list on the History tab yet.
You need to switch tabs several times, then the history becomes correct. It is very unpleasant during debugging.
The tabs have to be switched several times, then the history becomes correct. It is very annoying during debugging.
Yes, it is very annoying in some cases when developing and debugging trading strategies.
I haven't noticed that switching the tabs has somehow changed the contents of the history list:
I haven't noticed that switching tabs somehow changes the contents of the history list:
Right click and change Deals/Order.
Yes, this is a big hindrance in some cases when developing and debugging trading strategies.
I have not noticed that switching tabs has changed the contents of the history list in any way:
Right-click and change Transactions/Order.
Yes, such actions restore the list of transaction history:
Please add the following values
ENUM_DEAL_REASON
Identifier
Description
DEAL_REASON_LIMIT
Deal was executed as a result of a limit order triggering
DEAL_REASON_MARKET
Deal was executed as a result of market order triggering
DEAL_REASON_STOP
The deal was executed as a result of a stop order triggering
It seems to be unnecessary. But there are situations in which the order was partially executed, creating a deal,in which case DEAL_ORDER will be found, but it will not be in the history table, since the order is still alive.
In other words, to find out the type of order, which caused the deal, it is not always helpful to refer to the order history. If we don't want to make a mess with searching for orders amongst the "dead and alive" ones, we can simply add more flags of execution (after existing flags) in order to maintain compatibility with ENUM_ORDER_REASON andENUM_POSITION_REASON. At the same time it is desirable to add the same flags toENUM_POSITION_REASON to be compatible
A question about OrderCalcMargin came up in a neighbouring threadhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/216697/page3
Test: let's check 2 different ways of calculating the deposit by substituting different opening prices.
Here is the LOG
The OrderCalcMargin function doesn't consider the opening price when calculating the margin
This seems to be related to the exchange rate of the quoted currency, which has to be recalculated for the time and opening price.
If the quoted currency is USD (and the account currency is also USD), then the calculated margin will change according to the opening price.
Log for GBPUSD
Is it a Bug or should it be?