Errors, bugs, questions - page 2014
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It helped.
In MT5 it works fine without it. What is the different approach for?
Or is it historical tails?
are these historical tails?
Yes.
Yes.
I see.
//---
Can you give me a hint?
AccountFreeMarginCheck(...)
Where does it take the value from - request to broker or is it calculated locally somehow (can I get a formula).
The question arose because in broker's conditions it is written, that at opening of averaging with lot exceeding by 50% or more of previous position of the same direction (which is in market), a leverage different from account and pair can be applied. That is, if I understand correctly, AccountLeverage() is effectively useless for such a case
A hint,
AccountFreeMarginCheck(...)
Where does it take value from - request to broker or somehow calculated locally (can formula).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing
Expert Advisors: Quantum 103
fxsaber, 2017.09.26 09:55
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Features of mql5 language, subtleties and tricks
fxsaber, 2017.02.27 18:40
bool MyOrderCalcMargin( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const string symbol, const double volume, const double price, double &margin )
{
double MarginInit, MarginMain;
const bool Res = SymbolInfoMarginRate(symbol, action, MarginInit, MarginMain);
margin = Res ? MarginInit * price * volume * SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE) /
(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE) * AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE)) : 0;
return(Res);
}
In the tester, when trying to make a sell on ASK, the trade opens and gives no errors, in the real account it gives as it should.
Locally.
Thank you.
here's today's dialogue with the dealing department:
Good afternoon! Question for the programmers. Can you please advise at what point does the decision to use the leverage 1:33 for a future averaging situation with a lot greater than 50% or more of the previous position take place? i.e. at what point does the decision take place and what parameter will change the value at this decision (which parameter can be requested ) from the MT4 Expert Advisor to know that the broker is going to apply this rule to the next trade? Thank you
In order to know that for the next open position the leverage LOSSED AFTER the opening - I can analyse the margin. How do I know that for the next trade the leverage (the one that the "Company reserves the right to...") has been decreased BEFORE the position is opened?
"It is not possible to determine 100% beforehand that the leverage will be reduced, as the algorithm is generated after the opening of a critical position. Fort Financial Services Ltd."
I don't mean FOREVER. I am talking just before a trade (notional - 1 millisecond in advance) how do I determine what the margin for opening a position will be? "The calculation algorithm is triggered after a critical position is opened" Which critical position is that? - The 5th or the 6th position I'm about to open?
Do we have in our arsenal a mechanism to determine the margin for a specific order/position at least once it has been opened?
MT4 and MT5
On the signals website under the Risks tab
A request to the developers:
Please make it possible to display chart shortcuts in terminals and open files in MetaEditor not only in one line, but inseveral lines as well.
It isVERY inconvenient when working with a large number of charts - to scroll here and there, and to rearrange is a whole epic.