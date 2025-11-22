Errors, bugs, questions - page 2018

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Artyom Trishkin:

There is no description of the ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE enumeration in the editor's help

This property is actually only needed forCustomSymbolSetInteger, so probably missed.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

No description of the ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE enumeration in the editor's help

Let's add

The values are

SYMBOL_ORDERS_GTC, "Good until cancelled"
SYMBOL_ORDERS_DAILY, "Good until today including SL/TP"
SYMBOL_ORDERS_DAILY_EXCLUDING_STOPS, "Good until today excluding SL/TP"

 
Slava:

Add

The values are

SYMBOL_ORDERS_GTC, "Good until cancelled"
SYMBOL_ORDERS_DAILY, "Good until today including SL/TP"
SYMBOL_ORDERS_DAILY_EXCLUDING_STOPS, "Good until today excluding SL/TP"

Yes, Slava, thanks - I found them in the online help.

 

In MT4 it is possible that there is no symbol in Market Watch (off) but the chart opens with it. Is this correct?

 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/customsymbols/customticksadd

Структура MqlTick имеет два поля со значением времени – time (время тика в секундах) и  time_msc (время тика в миллисекундах) – которые ведут отсчет от 01 января 1970 года. Обработка этих полей в добавляемых тиках производится по следующим правилам в указанном порядке:

  1. if value ticks[k].time_msc!=0, then we use it to fill the field ticks[k].time, i.e. ticks[k].time=ticks[k].time_msc/1000 (division is integer)
  2. if ticks[k].time_msc==0 and ticks[k].time!=0, then the time in milliseconds is obtained by multiplication by 1000, i.e. ticks[k].time_msc=ticks[k].time*1000
  3. if ticks[k].time_msc==0 and ticks[k].time==0, then the currenttime of the trade server is written into these fields accurate within milliseconds at the moment of call of the CustomTicksApply function.

Where does it come from with milliseconds?

Документация по MQL5: Пользовательские символы / CustomTicksAdd
Документация по MQL5: Пользовательские символы / CustomTicksAdd
  • www.mql5.com
Добавляет в ценовую историю пользовательского инструмента данные из массива типа MqlTick. Пользовательский символ должен быть выбран в окне MarketWatch (Обзор рынка). [in]   Массив тиковых данных типа MqlTick, упорядоченных по времени в порядке возрастания, то есть требуется чтобы ticks[k].time_msc <= ticks[n].time_msc, если k<n...
 
fxsaber:

In MT4 it is possible that there is no symbol in Market Watch (off) but the chart opens with it. Is it correct?

SymbolInfoInteger()

SYMBOL_VISIBLE

Some symbols (usually these are cross rates, which are necessary for calculating margin requirements and profit in the deposit currency) are automatically selected, but are not usually displayed in Market Watch. Such symbols must be selected explicitly in order to be displayed.


Could this be the case?

 
Kirill Belousov:

SymbolInfoInteger()

SYMBOL_VISIBLE

Some symbols (usually cross rates, which are necessary for calculating margin requirements and profit in the deposit currency) are automatically selected, but are not usually displayed in Market Watch. Such symbols must be selected explicitly in order to be displayed.


Could this be the case?

It is, thank you!

 

In the strategy tester in visualisation mode, the transaction history is not always fully displayed. Application #1849562.

Below is an animated gif picture (open to view), where you can see that there is already an arrow displaying an out-trade on the chart, but this trade is not in the list on the History tab.


 
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/customsymbols/customticksadd
  1. если ticks[k].time_msc==0 и ticks[k].time==0, то в эти поля записывается текущее время торгового сервера с точностью до миллисекунд на момент вызова функции CustomTicksApply.

A typo in the documentation.

It is not mentioned at all that one TIck event is generated for the last element of a tick array and Calculate events for all elements of the same array.

Документация по MQL5: Пользовательские символы / CustomTicksAdd
Документация по MQL5: Пользовательские символы / CustomTicksAdd
  • www.mql5.com
Добавляет в ценовую историю пользовательского инструмента данные из массива типа MqlTick. Пользовательский символ должен быть выбран в окне MarketWatch (Обзор рынка). [in]   Массив тиковых данных типа MqlTick, упорядоченных по времени в порядке возрастания, то есть требуется чтобы ticks[k].time_msc <= ticks[n].time_msc, если k<n...
 
Anatoli Kazharski:

In the strategy tester in visualisation mode, the transaction history is not always fully displayed. Application #1849562.

Below is an animated gif picture (open to view), where you can see that there is already an arrow displaying an out-trade on the chart, but this trade is not in the list on the History tab.

Many times this has been written about. Not corrected for some reason.

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