Errors, bugs, questions - page 2018
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There is no description of the ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE enumeration in the editor's help
This property is actually only needed forCustomSymbolSetInteger, so probably missed.
No description of the ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE enumeration in the editor's help
Let's add
The values are
SYMBOL_ORDERS_GTC, "Good until cancelled"
SYMBOL_ORDERS_DAILY, "Good until today including SL/TP"
SYMBOL_ORDERS_DAILY_EXCLUDING_STOPS, "Good until today excluding SL/TP"
Add
The values are
SYMBOL_ORDERS_GTC, "Good until cancelled"
SYMBOL_ORDERS_DAILY, "Good until today including SL/TP"
SYMBOL_ORDERS_DAILY_EXCLUDING_STOPS, "Good until today excluding SL/TP"
Yes, Slava, thanks - I found them in the online help.
In MT4 it is possible that there is no symbol in Market Watch (off) but the chart opens with it. Is this correct?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/customsymbols/customticksadd
Структура MqlTick имеет два поля со значением времени – time (время тика в секундах) и time_msc (время тика в миллисекундах) – которые ведут отсчет от 01 января 1970 года. Обработка этих полей в добавляемых тиках производится по следующим правилам в указанном порядке:
Where does it come from with milliseconds?
In MT4 it is possible that there is no symbol in Market Watch (off) but the chart opens with it. Is it correct?
SymbolInfoInteger()
SYMBOL_VISIBLE
Some symbols (usually these are cross rates, which are necessary for calculating margin requirements and profit in the deposit currency) are automatically selected, but are not usually displayed in Market Watch. Such symbols must be selected explicitly in order to be displayed.
Could this be the case?
SymbolInfoInteger()
SYMBOL_VISIBLE
Some symbols (usually cross rates, which are necessary for calculating margin requirements and profit in the deposit currency) are automatically selected, but are not usually displayed in Market Watch. Such symbols must be selected explicitly in order to be displayed.
Could this be the case?
It is, thank you!
In the strategy tester in visualisation mode, the transaction history is not always fully displayed. Application #1849562.
Below is an animated gif picture (open to view), where you can see that there is already an arrow displaying an out-trade on the chart, but this trade is not in the list on the History tab.
A typo in the documentation.
It is not mentioned at all that one TIck event is generated for the last element of a tick array and Calculate events for all elements of the same array.
In the strategy tester in visualisation mode, the transaction history is not always fully displayed. Application #1849562.
Below is an animated gif picture (open to view), where you can see that there is already an arrow displaying an out-trade on the chart, but this trade is not in the list on the History tab.
Many times this has been written about. Not corrected for some reason.