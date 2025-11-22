Errors, bugs, questions - page 2015

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Kirill Belousov:

A request to the developers:

Please make it possible to display chart shortcuts in terminals and open files in MetaEditor not only in one line, but inseveral lines as well.

It isVERY inconvenient when working with a large number of charts - to scroll here and there, and to re-sort - a whole epic.

Two lines would not be quite good, but scrolling to one width would be great, click once and it scrolls to the next width, not one character at a time like now.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Two lines wouldn't be quite as good, but scrolling to one width would be great, click once and it scrolls to the next width instead of one character at a time as it is now.

Scrolling to full width would make it impossible to drag to sort.


FireFox has a Tab Mix Plus add-on. There's lots of options for working with tabs there - very handy.

You can make displaying settings at least like this (if you take minimal and no colours).

CheckBox - display tabs in several lines

TextEdit - max number of lines

Scrolling respectively will move up and down on the line.

Here I opened a bunch of tabs and made a screenshot


 
Kirill Belousov:

Full-width scrolling will make it impossible to drag and drop to sort.


FireFox has a Tab Mix Plus add-on. There are many tab options there - very handy.

You can make displaying settings at least like this (if you take minimal and no colours).

CheckBox - display tabs in several lines

TextEdit - max number of lines

Scrolling respectively will move up and down on the line.

Here's a bunch of tabs and screenshot http://prntscr.com/grmh13

Here you are asking for convenience, and make it easy for others to view their own images you have no desire. There's a standard option to insert an image into your post. Just raise your eyes to the new post menu and make it convenient for people, not through a third party service.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Here you are asking for convenience, but to make it easy for others to view their own pictures you have no desire. There's a standard way to insert an image into your post. Just raise your eyes to the new post menu and make it convenient for people, not through a third party service.

I know about the standard feature - the previous post did so.

There were doubts about how such an image would look. That's why I temporarily inserted a screenshot. In a little while I got a notice on the design :(.

Now remade on the inserted image.

 
Kirill Belousov:

I know about the standard feature - the previous post did so.

There were doubts about how such an image would look. That's why I temporarily inserted a screenshot. In a little while I got a notice on the design :(.

Now remade on the inserted image.

Thanks. It's much better that way ;)

 

CopyBuffer or indicator handles do not work correctly.

// Вычисляем Машку от Машки через хэндл самого себя
#property indicator_separate_window 
#property indicator_buffers 1 
#property indicator_plots   1 

#property  indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE 
#property  indicator_color1  clrRed 
#property  indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID 
#property  indicator_width1  1 

input bool CustomData = false; // true - кастомный режим для iCustom
input int MAPeriod = 1 e3;      // Период МАшки

string GetMyName( void )
{
  const int Length = StringLen(TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH) + "\\MQL5\\Indicators\\");
  const string Path = MQLInfoString(MQL_PROGRAM_PATH);
  
  return(StringSubstr(Path, Length, StringLen(Path) - Length - 4));
}

double Buffer[];
const bool Init = SetIndexBuffer(0, Buffer, INDICATOR_DATA);

const int handleMA = CustomData ? iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 100, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_OPEN) // от этой МАшки будет брать другую Машку, но не напрямую, а кастомно
                                : iMA(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, MAPeriod, 0, MODE_SMA, iCustom(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, GetMyName(), true));

int OnCalculate( const int rates_total,      // размер входных таймсерий 
                 const int prev_calculated,  // обработано баров на предыдущем вызове
                 const datetime& time[],     // Time 
                 const double& open[],       // Open 
                 const double& high[],       // High 
                 const double& low[],        // Low 
                 const double& close[],      // Close 
                 const long& tick_volume[],  // Tick Volume 
                 const long& volume[],       // Real Volume 
                 const int& spread[] )       // Spread 
{
  return(prev_calculated + CopyBuffer(handleMA, 0, prev_calculated, rates_total - prev_calculated, Buffer));
}

This indicator outputs inf-values. Bug.

 
fxsaber:

CopyBuffer or indicator handles do not work correctly.

This indicator outputs inf-values. Bug.

Shouldn't we move initialization to OnInit, so to speak, according to the classics? And there is no need to check the CopyBuffer? Well, nothing will be copied until the indicator (by handle) is built.

 
Stanislav Korotky:

Shouldn't the initialisation be moved to OnInit, so to speak, according to the classics?

No.

And there is no need to check the CopyBuffer, too? Because nothing will be copied until the indicator (by handle) is built.

I checked it, it is 99% bad.
 
fxsaber:

CopyBuffer or indicator handles do not work correctly.

This indicator outputs inf-values. Bug.

INF - because this particular indicator has EMPTY_VALUE = DBL_MAX. No empty values in indicator buffer - no INF

 
A100:

INF - because this particular indicator has EMPTY_VALUE = DBL_MAX. No empty values in the indicator buffer - no INF

The whole CopyBuffer INF is there.

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