Errors, bugs, questions - page 2015
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
A request to the developers:
Please make it possible to display chart shortcuts in terminals and open files in MetaEditor not only in one line, but inseveral lines as well.
It isVERY inconvenient when working with a large number of charts - to scroll here and there, and to re-sort - a whole epic.
Two lines would not be quite good, but scrolling to one width would be great, click once and it scrolls to the next width, not one character at a time like now.
Two lines wouldn't be quite as good, but scrolling to one width would be great, click once and it scrolls to the next width instead of one character at a time as it is now.
FireFox has a Tab Mix Plus add-on. There's lots of options for working with tabs there - very handy.
You can make displaying settings at least like this (if you take minimal and no colours).
Scrolling respectively will move up and down on the line.
Here I opened a bunch of tabs and made a screenshot
FireFox has a Tab Mix Plus add-on. There are many tab options there - very handy.
You can make displaying settings at least like this (if you take minimal and no colours).
Scrolling respectively will move up and down on the line.
Here's a bunch of tabs and screenshot http://prntscr.com/grmh13
Here you are asking for convenience, and make it easy for others to view their own images you have no desire. There's a standard option to insert an image into your post. Just raise your eyes to the new post menu and make it convenient for people, not through a third party service.
Here you are asking for convenience, but to make it easy for others to view their own pictures you have no desire. There's a standard way to insert an image into your post. Just raise your eyes to the new post menu and make it convenient for people, not through a third party service.
I know about the standard feature - the previous post did so.
There were doubts about how such an image would look. That's why I temporarily inserted a screenshot. In a little while I got a notice on the design :(.
Now remade on the inserted image.
I know about the standard feature - the previous post did so.
There were doubts about how such an image would look. That's why I temporarily inserted a screenshot. In a little while I got a notice on the design :(.
Now remade on the inserted image.
Thanks. It's much better that way ;)
CopyBuffer or indicator handles do not work correctly.
This indicator outputs inf-values. Bug.
CopyBuffer or indicator handles do not work correctly.
This indicator outputs inf-values. Bug.
Shouldn't we move initialization to OnInit, so to speak, according to the classics? And there is no need to check the CopyBuffer? Well, nothing will be copied until the indicator (by handle) is built.
Shouldn't the initialisation be moved to OnInit, so to speak, according to the classics?
No.
And there is no need to check the CopyBuffer, too? Because nothing will be copied until the indicator (by handle) is built.
CopyBuffer or indicator handles do not work correctly.
This indicator outputs inf-values. Bug.
INF - because this particular indicator has EMPTY_VALUE = DBL_MAX. No empty values in indicator buffer - no INF
INF - because this particular indicator has EMPTY_VALUE = DBL_MAX. No empty values in the indicator buffer - no INF
The whole CopyBuffer INF is there.