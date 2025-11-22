Errors, bugs, questions - page 2016
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The entire CopyBuffer is INF there.
With a sliding counting algorithm, just two DBL_MAX prices are enough at the beginning to make the entire buffer become INF
DBL_MAX + DBL_MAX = INF
and then INF will not leave the calculationYou should change the code of all indicators to ignore EMPTY_VALUE
With a sliding counting algorithm, only two DBL_MAX prices are needed at the beginning to make the entire buffer become INF
DBL_MAX + DBL_MAX = INF
and then INF will no longer escape from the calculations
This variant is quite probable because it is DBL_MAX that is filled with values below the MAA period. Then there is a bug in the recurrent algorithm average - MODE_SMA.
It is so! I made some changes and it works!
One can state for sure that the recurrent algorithm iMA does not take into account the case when DBL_MAX is fed to the input. Bug.
@A100, Thanks!
MetaEditor hangs when trying to compile an attached file
If it does not hang right away, wait a while or go to the summary line and see the compilation time
Why not show the order/transaction number in a pop-up window when hovering with the mouse? Asked for it a thousand years ago, it's so lacking!
Such constructs should be avoided. The order in which the operands are executed is not regulated in C++, so it's up to the individual compiler to decide. The exceptions are the && and || operators, where the operands are always executed left to right.
Such constructs should be avoided. The order in which the operands are executed in C++ is not regulated, so it's up to the individual compiler to decide. The exceptions are && and || operators, where the operands are always executed left to right.
Well, we are in MQL!
Well, we're in MQL!
Nowhere in the documentation does it say anything specific about any particular order. So they can change it as they see fit at any time.
I've already contacted service-desk once to clarify this issue.
Hello. Can you please tell me which functions can be used to get the list of indicators displayed on the chart and their parameters? I only found a function that returns the number of indicators on the chart
Hello. Can you please tell me which functions can be used to get the list of indicators displayed on the chart and their parameters? I only found the function that returns the number of indicators in the chart
IndicatorParameters (+ IndicatorRelease)
Nowhere in the documentation does it say anything specific about any particular order. So they can change it as they see fit at any time.
I don't bother with that. There's a lot of things that aren't described there.
Off the top of my head
The precedent was a casting rejection, but there was a reason there.
So not using something just because it's not described is a questionable decision.
I think such code would not cause programmers' doubts.
However, it's not very nice. It makes sense to write MyCopyBuffer but it is ugly to show in a short code that you need it to avoid a bug. So using undocumented operand execution priority is just right to show that this is a temporary solution.