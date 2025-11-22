Errors, bugs, questions - page 2024

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I've noticed that on metaquotes vpc, the EA works completely differently than on a normal computer. I.e. Quotes flow is quite weak. Does anyone work with methaquotes vpc?
 
fxsaber:

It was interesting to see the saved template after the glitch. I think you showed it in the last screenshot.

Write an EA that reads input parameters of all running EAs and signals when input parameters have changed. Then you will be able to track it.

I understand that the only option is to periodically save the templates and compare them to a reference ? (or there are other options for MT4?)

I didn't show a pattern - but a comparison of chr chart files in the profile.


How will the template file change itself? - it has to be saved or do you think it can change?

 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
I noticed that on methaquotes vpc the EA works absolutely differently than on a normal PC. I.e. Quotes flow is quite weak. Does anyone work with pps from metaquotes?

I personally have not worked with metaquote vpc - but there are brokers who do tick filtration ....

There you can wait hours for a new tick and between bars there may be gaps of tens of points, i.e. specific jumps ...

maybe metaquote does the same ... this is a guess ...

 
Kirill Belousov:

I take it the only option is to periodically save the templates and compare them to a reference ? (or are there other options for MT4?)

You need to save a new template and pull the input parameters from there.

For MT5, you can seeExpertsReopen.mq5 here. I think it will work on MT4 with minimal changes.

Expert
Expert
  • votes: 17
  • 2017.08.28
  • fxsaber
  • www.mql5.com
Все остальные файлы на данной странице описания библиотеки являются ее примерами/сценариями применения и не нужны для работы самой библиотеки. Возможности Примеры К описанию прикреплены примеры/сценарии ее использования. ExpertsRemove.mq5 ExpertsReopen.mq5 ChartsClose.mq5 ExpertLoader_Example.mq5 ExpertsChange_Example.mq5 Это...
 
Artyom Trishkin:

There is no description of the ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE enumeration in the editor's help

But there ishttps://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#enum_symbol_order_gtc_mode


Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
  • www.mql5.com
Для получения текущей рыночной информации служат функции SymbolInfoInteger(), SymbolInfoDouble() и SymbolInfoString(). В качестве второго параметра этих функций допустимо передавать один из идентификаторов из перечислений ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER, ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE и ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_STRING соответственно. Некоторые символы (как...
 
Rashid Umarov:

There ishttps://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#enum_symbol_order_gtc_mode


Rashid, I wrote - in the editor's help. There is one in the online help. That's where I found it, and I told Slava about it above.
 
Artyom Trishkin:
Rashid, I wrote - the editor's help. It's in the online help. That's where I found it, and I told Slava about it above.

Maybe the help hasn't been updated?


 
Alexey Viktorov:

Maybe the help hasn't been updated?


Maybe... I haven't. But I can't look again yet - I'm on my mobile.
 

How do I remove the arrows from the test visualisation graph? I start testing and there are still arrows and lines from entries from the last test.

 

Does anyone know an example of a system function where the order of calculation of arguments is not from last to first? (Mql4 or Mql5)

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