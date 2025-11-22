Errors, bugs, questions - page 2024
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It was interesting to see the saved template after the glitch. I think you showed it in the last screenshot.
Write an EA that reads input parameters of all running EAs and signals when input parameters have changed. Then you will be able to track it.
I understand that the only option is to periodically save the templates and compare them to a reference ? (or there are other options for MT4?)
I didn't show a pattern - but a comparison of chr chart files in the profile.
How will the template file change itself? - it has to be saved or do you think it can change?
I noticed that on methaquotes vpc the EA works absolutely differently than on a normal PC. I.e. Quotes flow is quite weak. Does anyone work with pps from metaquotes?
I personally have not worked with metaquote vpc - but there are brokers who do tick filtration ....
There you can wait hours for a new tick and between bars there may be gaps of tens of points, i.e. specific jumps ...
maybe metaquote does the same ... this is a guess ...
I take it the only option is to periodically save the templates and compare them to a reference ? (or are there other options for MT4?)
You need to save a new template and pull the input parameters from there.
For MT5, you can seeExpertsReopen.mq5 here. I think it will work on MT4 with minimal changes.
There is no description of the ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE enumeration in the editor's help
But there ishttps://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#enum_symbol_order_gtc_mode
There ishttps://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/environment_state/marketinfoconstants#enum_symbol_order_gtc_mode
Rashid, I wrote - the editor's help. It's in the online help. That's where I found it, and I told Slava about it above.
Maybe the help hasn't been updated?
Maybe the help hasn't been updated?
How do I remove the arrows from the test visualisation graph? I start testing and there are still arrows and lines from entries from the last test.
Does anyone know an example of a system function where the order of calculation of arguments is not from last to first? (Mql4 or Mql5)