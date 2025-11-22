Errors, bugs, questions - page 2026
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I just came across this by accident yesterday and was surprised how, in combination with
several dozen lines of code literally turned into one or two (!)
This was not possible before.
I meant compiling in C++
Greetings
MT5 - , bought , free products from the marketplace , not joining the chart ? Windows 10
Started the optimisation overnight, left everything on. I come back in the morning and there's not a single test. What to do about it?
Update: Closed my browsers and it worked. Apparently, I didn't have enough memory. But at least it would've written in the log...
After changing the resolution on the monitor via AMD (Virtual Super Resolution), all the accounts from mt4 are off. Not good.
Who can clarify?
Should the values in the FXT file headers (MT4) be taken into account/used in testing or optimisation?
Is the development of the site going to move towards opportunities to add Signals, Blogs, Market, etc. to the favourites?
Who can clarify?
Should the values in the FXT file headers (MT4) be taken into account/used in testing or optimisation?
Win7 Maximum SP1 64bit operating system
i7-6700T (4 full cores, 8 threads)
16GB memory
256GB M.2 ssd module.
PLUS lots of copies of MT4 build 1090 terminal installed in different folders. In task list it shows up as 32x bit (*32).
I can not run more than 32 terminals no matter how I try (both in portable and normal modes). At the same time memory load shows that I'm still free 11.5Gb, and CPU load is only a few percent. It's not because of lack of memory or cpu resources.
How to solve the problem? I need to run more than 32 terminals, e.g. 40. What to do?