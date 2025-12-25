Wishes for MT5 - page 33
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The topic has already been raised. As far as I remember the developers refused to do such things (referring to the fact that if someone needs it they can easily use a third-party IDE).
But it's still there...
What language is the meta-editor written in? Most likely C++. Is it difficult to add line numbering, parentheses pairing highlighting etc? You just need to plug in a ready-made library to a program module, which is plugged in by developers of all sorts of text editors - have been doing it for years...
That's what I'm saying, methaquotes isn't "All for the client" but "All for yourself and only some for the client" :(
A wish for the graphical interface.
When several graphs are arranged at once, let's say vertically
marked with a red arrow, the window borders take up the space that is so necessary, it's already small. Is it possible to remove them, make them paltry.
it would be good to have cell type tabs
at the moment and in MT4 the tabs look like this
if you want to be able to set them up, put required charts (indicators linked to a chart) in black spots and call the tab "JPY", it will be very convenient and intuitive. Templates of cells can be different from 1*1 up to 4*4. Prootype Opera with its Express tab.
Z.Y., I think it will be a good solution for housewives :-) I know about the existence of profiles, but they are not convenient, unfinished.
I may be repeating myself, but I would like to have an option in MT5 (in the settings) for the terminal to switch itself off at a certain date and time. For example on Friday at the end of trading. This feature would eliminate the need to shutdown your computer manually. Friday evening (night) can be spent in a more pleasant atmosphere. (for working Expert Advisors)
That's what I'm saying, the methaquotes aren't "All for the customer", but "All for yourself and only some for the customer" :(
Since we have a lot of tasks to solve, we have to prioritize them.
Right now our main efforts are focused on the main terminal and tester. We have just released the 64-bit version of the terminal today.
Step by step we will get to the editor upgrade as well.
Would it be possible to report the time of trades in the tester's log during the EA's history run. I don't mean the current time, which is already there, but the time of trades in the past. For example
2010.07.10 08:54:16 AM Core 1Time: order executed buy 1.00 at...
2010.07.10 08:54:16 Core 1Time: deal performed [#2 buy ...
2010.07.10 08:54:16 16 Core 1Time: deal #2 buy 1.00 ...
2010.07.10 08:54:16 Core 1 Time: instant buy 1.00 ...
And one more remark. Why does trade numbering always start with 2?
And one more observation. Why does the numbering of trades always start with 2?
Would it be possible to report the time of trades in the tester's log during the EA's history run. I don't mean the current time, which is already there, but the time of trades in the past. For example
2010.07.10 08:54:16 AM Core 1Time: order performed buy 1.00 at ...
2010.07.10 08:54:16 Core 1Time: deal performed [#2 buy ...
2010.07.10 08:54:16 16 Core 1Time: deal #2 buy 1.00 ...
2010.07.10 08:54:16 Core 1 Time: instant buy 1.00 ...
MQL5 is a cool thing that has everything except one thing: dynamic memory reservation for multi-dimensional arrays. I was hoping that the developers would add something like this in addition to classes and structures
int **mat = new int * [ROWS];
for (int i = 0; i < ROWS; i++) mat[i] = new int [COLS];
Then there would be no need to code serious mathematical models in c++ DL libraries that often cut off terminal in MT4 for some reason. I'm not an expert in programming, but doesn't the structure of MQL5 language allow adding such constructs? The existing ArrayResize method allows dynamic allocation along only one array dimension. Of course, we can invent inventions and encode all multidimensional arrays through one-dimensional ones (arr[i][j] = arr[i*COLS+j]), as I did in MQL4, but it would not be nice. I understand developers' dilemma: non-programmers complain that the language became complicated and semi-programmers like me complain that MQL5 lacks even more features to make it closer to c++.