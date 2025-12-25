Wishes for MT5 - page 35
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Look at the ColorCandlesDaily indicator
This indicator also draws candlesticks with dark (solid, flooded, etc.) colour, assuming that all candlesticks have Close<Open. My suggestion was not to add a coloring of candlesticks (which I already know how to do), but to save the body type of the candlestick during the drawing. Or the indicator you mentioned contains such information and I don't see it? Which is quite possible because my wife is always swearing that I have "man's eyes", i.e. "I look in a book and see a fig".
I don't know if this has been written about or not, if it has, I'll remind you). Every serious platform has an alternative to timeframe charting: Renko, Point&Figure, RangeBars, VolumeBars, DeltaBars
I do not understand why we have to create such an abundance of timeframes with non-standard periods, but we cannot create bars not tied to time. Can we expect such methods of making bars and when?
Can we expect and when can similar bar-building methods be expected?
I don't know if it's already written.... But please make a compiler warning(like in 4) in such cases:It took me a long time to find a bug in my code and didn't even think it was a bug here, since I'm used to quadruple
The strategy tester's interface is extremely uncomfortable. You have to keep jumping through the tabs.
To improve the convenience of working with the tester, I suggest that the "Start/Cancel" control buttons are placed in the window area, which is visible regardless of which tab is active at the moment. This way you can start/stop testing at any time without having to scroll through the tabs.
Besides, the window with logs should also be displayed separately to be able to monitor continuously, again without jumping over the tabs of the tester.
I'm not a great programmer, but I have an idea of creating the interface of win programs, so I know that make relinking of tester interface controls a couple of hours or even minutes, because you do not need to change the functionality.
Developers, please pay attention to my suggestion.
Thank you.
To the developers, about the requests.
Please pay attention to my request 23172.
At least in terms of HOLIDAYS think about what and how it can be done...
To the developers, about the requests.
Please pay attention to my request 23172.
At least in terms of HOLIDAYS think about what and how it can be done...
Yes, the only way to find out if the market is closed is by sending a trade request or by analysing the absence of quotes through a timer. At least, I haven't found it.
I solved this problem this way, but in the tester this function refuses to work. Everything is fine on Demo. Maybe someone will suggest a better solution?
I wrote a long time ago that the actual time of Friday does not coincide.
I decided to write once again.