Wishes for MT5 - page 28
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The old problem again. Once again MT5 sorts windows when switching profiles!
I place chart windows as I need, switch to another profile, then switch back and again windows are sorted either vertically or horizontally - total chaos!
Guys, we can't live like this anymore!!!
You have set the BUY Limit at 0.7263. This order will be triggered when the Ask price equals or is lower than 0.7263. On the tick chart, we see that the Ask price has only reached 0.7264, exactly one pip short of triggering.
The situation is very simple: you have mixed up the triggering prices of Bid and Ask and have taken the Bid (Bid, not Ask) price in the chart as the trigger price of the BUY Limit order.
There is no chemistry here.
So, let me explain again. The Bid and Ask of the tick chart coincide with the Bid and Ask of the chart nostril to nostril - this is one. And two - I certainly may not confuse Bid with Ask, I've been using MT for many years. Unlikely, but maybe you have not seen on the chart the Ask line hidden behind the buy limit - maybe that's why, in your opinion, it's "so easy"?
You explain me, since when the Bid and Ask price readings do not coincide with the readings on the tick chart? It feels like the chart chart is from one kitchen and the tick chart is from another... This is the same for the forest.
In general, the spread of this pair is 6 p. p., if to judge by Market Watch window readings. Hence the conclusion that it is not the tick chart that lies but the chart chart one, because the difference between Bid and Ask is only 5 p. p., so why this mess is in their kingdom?
So, let me explain again. The Bid and Ask of the tick chart and the chart coincide nostril to nostril - this is one. And two - I certainly couldn't confuse Bid with Ask, I've been using MT for years. Unlikely, but maybe you have not seen on the chart the Ask line hidden behind the buy limit - maybe that's why, in your opinion, it's "so easy"?
You explain me, since when the Bid and Ask price readings do not coincide with the readings on the tick chart? It feels like the chart chart is from one kitchen and the tick chart is from another... This is the same for the forest.
In general, the spread of this pair is 6 p. p., if to judge by Market Watch window readings. Hence the conclusion that it is not the tick chart that lies but the chart chart one, because the difference between the Bid and Ask is only 5 p. p., and why this is such a mess in their kingdom is up to them or else.
The Bid of the tick chart matches the chart, the activation price too, the activation price of 63 BUY LIMIT is below the price of 64 ASK. The ASK price is clearly shown on the tick chart, while on the main chart it is probably hidden (if it has been included) behind the activation price line because of the scale used.
There is no mistake, except for one thing - you are misleading.
To maximise the effect, I suggest not looking at the actual prices, but opening a monthly chart and catching the +pips rendering on that chart.
The Bid of the tick chart coincides with the chart, so does the activation price, the activation price 63 BUY LIMIT is below the price 64 ASK. The ASK price is clearly shown on the tick chart, while on the main chart it is probably hidden (if it has been included) behind the activation price line because of the scale used.
There are no mistakes, except one - you are misleading.
To maximise the effect, I suggest not looking at the actual prices, but opening a monthly chart and catching the +pips rendering on that chart.
Then why is the introduced and long-established terminology inconsistent with what I see now? You claim that there is an activation price on both the tick chart and the general chart, but then why is the activation price called Ask's and not exactly the activation price, since they may not coincide?
Am I the only one who has never thought of not considering the Ask price as an activation price and being aware of the fact that they are different prices, or are there more of us? Here's what's interesting...
In what sense are we talking about scale - I don't understand. If I mean TF, it is the most accurate one - M1, there is simply no room for errors, although I have not observed errors on higher TFs, except for Ask and Bid, but it's not about that. If we are talking about scale settings in the left picture, I have never played with it, so I'm not going to argue.
It just turns out that when the Ask price coincides with the activation price on the tick chart, a buy order (63 & 63) will be triggered, but the red line on the general chart will already be at 62. Terminologically, this price is called the activation price, but numerically, on the common chart, it will be an over-activation price.
One in its place where everything was installed...
And the second "clone" is at the other end of the geography, in hidden directories, with long names that don't look like anything...
Is there anyone out there who's really comfortable with this, and who's really excited and thrilled about this great idea?
Is there anyone who got really comfortable with this, and is really happy and excited with this great idea?
Thanks to Microsoft and the tightening of its security in Vista and above.
If the terminal detects running in previous versions of the operating system (below Vista) or under full admin rights (with UAC turned off), it will store all data in its directory. You can also forcibly enable this mode with the /portable switch when starting the terminal and editor.
If the terminal detects a startup on a system with restricted permissions, it will move the data folder to the user directory (otherwise nothing can be written to its own directory).
If the terminal detects a startup in a system with restricted access rights, it transfers the data folder to the user directory (otherwise nothing can be written to its own directory).
Or maybe it can be solved by just uninstalling the system and installing it in a separate folder...?
To the developers of the MT4 and MT5 terminal.
Traders, as well as other PC users, are moving to new widescreen LCDs, with matrix sizes from 19" to 32" and higher. I constantly face the problem of tool chart windows formatting. The problem originates from the MQ terminal, but with widescreen monitors it has become especially urgent. In the terminal, only "Cascade" arrangement of windows is shown correctly. Vertical" and "Horizontal" arrangement of windows is only correct when 2 and 3 windows are open. Ifmore windows are open, they are only arranged in "Grid" mode. Since there is a need to work with 5-6 windows in Vertical mode, I have to constantly line up and align them manually. Especially I was surprised, that MT5 also formatted minimized windows, which is not present in MT4, and there was no such a necessity in MT4.
I ask developers of the terminal to introduce an additional mode "Grid" and correct modes "Vertical" and "Horizontal" for MT4 and MT5. Also, exclude formatting of minimized windows in MT5.
The Bid of the tick chart matches the chart, so does the activation price, the activation price of 63 BUY LIMIT is lower than the price of 64 ASK. The ASK price is clearly shown on the tick chart, while on the main chart it is probably hidden (if it has been included) behind the activation price line because of the scale used.
There are no mistakes, except one - you're making a big deal out of it.
To maximise the effect, I suggest not looking at the actual prices, but opening a monthly chart and catching the +pips rendering on that chart.
Did you deliberately hide the Trading window when you used the original screenshot in your reply?
Look at the current price there. Namely 65. So on the chart it is 63, but you dispute that, on the tick chart it is 64, and you are no longer disputing that, and in the "Trade" window - 65.
So which one of us is all casting aspersions after that?
Here's a screenshot, in which in all three places (underlined in red) the price is the same, as it should be. However, since it is not a pending limit-buy, but triggered market-buy, the price is Bid, not Ask.
But in this case it doesn't matter, because the price should be exactly the same in all three places. However, judging by the original screenshot, it is different in at least two places.
The chemistry is probably not really there. But what about the mould in MT4?