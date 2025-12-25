Wishes for MT5 - page 117

New comment
 

There are proposals to add an API to work with the colour of the tabs, so that it can be controlled in EAs and indicators, thus increasing visibility. There is also a suggestion to add a vertical placement of these tabs, so that more tabs can be opened and you can conveniently switch between them, even on small screens.

 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/network/socketcreate

Why does it not work in the strategy tester?

Are there plans to make this function work in the strategy tester?

Документация по MQL5: Сетевые функции / SocketCreate
Документация по MQL5: Сетевые функции / SocketCreate
  • www.mql5.com
SocketCreate - Сетевые функции - Справочник MQL5 - Справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 
transcendreamer #:

I have a couple of suggestions for the Metaeditor:

  • Add CTRL+DEL to delete a word (for example CTRL+BACKSPACE now deletes the word from the left side, and CTRL+DEL does not delete the word from the right side)
  • fix clicking on the edge of the scroll bar (if you click on the outermost pixel of the scroll bar, you cannot scroll, you have to move your cursor away from the edge of the screen)

I strongly second that... very annoying the lack of CTRL+DEL in MetaEditor.

 

hello traders & engineers.

i need to use some time frames that are not in default list of mt5 following 8min , 16min , 64min , 128min.

can u guide me to an indicator or expert or any file that help me?

 
SEYED MASOUD NASROLLAH ZADEH #:

hello traders & engineers.

i need to use some time frames that are not in default list of mt5 following 8min , 16min , 64min , 128min.

can u guide me to an indicator or expert or any file that help me?

You can use search to find the tools (CodeBase search is here; and this one is for the Market) -

How to make a search on the forum/CodeBase/Market
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

for example:

 

I wish MT5 would include D2, D3, D4, W2 and W3 timeframes by default. Currently, I have to custom symbols for these timeframes for multi-timeframe analysis. Too much Symbol appears in the Market Watch, which is quite inconvenient.


 
Nguyen Van Luong #:

I wish MT5 would include D2, D3, D4, W2 and W3 timeframes by default. Currently, I have to custom symbols for these timeframes for multi-timeframe analysis. Too much Symbol appears in the Market Watch, which is quite inconvenient.

Can you just right click on each one that you're not using and Hide them?
1...110111112113114115116117
New comment