Wishes for MT5 - page 117
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There are proposals to add an API to work with the colour of the tabs, so that it can be controlled in EAs and indicators, thus increasing visibility. There is also a suggestion to add a vertical placement of these tabs, so that more tabs can be opened and you can conveniently switch between them, even on small screens.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/network/socketcreate
Why does it not work in the strategy tester?
Are there plans to make this function work in the strategy tester?
I have a couple of suggestions for the Metaeditor:
I strongly second that... very annoying the lack of CTRL+DEL in MetaEditor.
hello traders & engineers.
i need to use some time frames that are not in default list of mt5 following 8min , 16min , 64min , 128min.
can u guide me to an indicator or expert or any file that help me?
hello traders & engineers.
i need to use some time frames that are not in default list of mt5 following 8min , 16min , 64min , 128min.
can u guide me to an indicator or expert or any file that help me?
You can use search to find the tools (CodeBase search is here; and this one is for the Market) -
How to make a search on the forum/CodeBase/Market
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
for example:
I wish MT5 would include D2, D3, D4, W2 and W3 timeframes by default. Currently, I have to custom symbols for these timeframes for multi-timeframe analysis. Too much Symbol appears in the Market Watch, which is quite inconvenient.
I wish MT5 would include D2, D3, D4, W2 and W3 timeframes by default. Currently, I have to custom symbols for these timeframes for multi-timeframe analysis. Too much Symbol appears in the Market Watch, which is quite inconvenient.