Wishes for MT5 - page 27
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We need to make the styler customisable!
I really don't like the way the braces are arranged and I don't want this before every loop:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//||
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
And I also want spaces in front and behind the "=" to make it readable :)
And I also really want to have tooltips in debugger mode with the current value of the variable or expression when you hold the mouse pointer to it,otherwise I will have to enter it into watchlist every time I want it to pop up. And also in the watchlist the values of the variables don't change (I couldn't find it).
I would like to ask to make it possible to number lines in MetaEditor, a useful thing
I would like to support the request to make line numbering in MetaEditor, very convenient. After any programming environment it is unusual not to see them.
One more big request concerning Fibo grids
In MT4, if you pull the corner of the grid holding Shift, the levels are drawn horizontally, which is very convenient if you want to display the grid compactly, but not stretched over the entire chart. They show up somewhere in the corner and do not take much space.
If we pull the corner holding Shift in MT5, the grid will be proportionally compressed/uncompressed horizontally and vertically as a line. Why? I cannot think of an option when I need it. Please make it like before.
One more big request about Fibo grids
In MT4, if you pull the corner of the grid holding Shift, the levels are drawn horizontally, which is very useful if you want to display the grid compactly, and not stretched over the entire chart. They show up somewhere in the corner and do not take much space:
If we pull the corner holding Shift in MT5, the grid will be proportionally squeezed/unfolded horizontally and vertically as a line. Why? I cannot think of an option when I need it. Please make it like before.
We will fix it. The next build will have the same behavior as MT4.
Thank you very much.
I would also like to ask to add the"Highlight object after creation" option to the settings, as it was in MT4.
Now selecting objects after creation is more of a hindrance than a help. I regularly need to delete several worked out objects, or I have either to forget about Delete button and delete objects one by one through context menu, or I always use "Deselect all objects" item and only then select the necessary ones for mass deletion. That's why I would like to ask to make it similar to MT4 - for those who need this behavior to tick the box.
Thank you.
I do not know if this is a fraudulent trading broker (whose name I will not give) or if it is an oversight on your side, but I can tell you 100% that only one brokerage company out of about 10 has such a glitch. I don't know what is in MT5, but I bring an example from MT4 hoping that this problem won't occur in MT5:
What do we see? Everything is correct in the chart and the price has not moved up to the limit order but on the tick chart in this brokerage company we see a 1 point gap and the market missed its order by 1 point (we have to check execution according to the tick chart but in this case we did not reach it and only if the market drops 1 point more).
I don't know if this is a fraudulent trading broker (whose name I will not give) or if it is an oversight on your side, but I can tell you 100% that only this one has such a glitch out of about 10 brokerage companies. I don't know what is in MT5, but I bring an example from MT4 hoping that this problem won't occur in MT5:
What do we see? Everything is correct in the chart and the price has reached the limit order but on the tick chart in this brokerage company we see a 1 point gap and the market missed the order by 1 point (we have to check the order execution according to the tick chart but in this case we did not reach it and only if the market drops 1 point more).
You have set the BUY Limit at 0.7263, this order will be triggered when the Ask price equals or falls below 0.7263. On the tick chart, we see that the Ask price has only reached 0.7264, exactly one pip short of triggering.
The situation is very simple: you have mixed up the triggering prices of Bid and Ask and have taken the Bid (Bid, not Ask) price in the chart as the trigger price of the BUY Limit order.
There is no chemistry here.
Mm-hmm. I'm all for that. About the analogue of the chart (only empty) idea is good compared to what we have now.
But even better would be to finally create normal "user" windows, not tied to any charts, but with the ability to create mql5-program windows, draw them at will and add graphical elements and controls............
Sustained. In essence, such a window would be a 2-dimensional array of the collor type. That's it. The user, for example, did this:
and a pixel-sized dot of red appears on the screen.
Sustained. In essence, such a window would be a 2-dimensional array of the collor type. That's it. The user, for example, did this:
and a pixel-sized dot of red appears on the screen.