Wishes for MT5 - page 32
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I am not sure how to use it. For example, there are items which I will never use - just because I am used to having some of the necessary buttons on my toolbar in MT4. For example, there are items in it that I will never use - just because MT4 is used to having some of the necessary buttons on the toolbar. During years of work with MT4 I have developed a strong reflex to address the terminal buttons where it is needed and to the context menu in the same way.
Anyway, I want to make the list of the context menu items shorter - it will make at least some comfort, because we already have enough negative emotions in trading. To add to them the discomfort of using the new interface is not any need. Well, to avoid dissatisfaction I want everyone to be able to adjust the menu for themselves.
The interface of mt5 program for mere mortals ! (not programmers)
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Maybe for programmers mt5 really has improved a lot...
But for mere mortals trading with pens - it's much worse than in mt4...
improvement ...
1.WHY SO MANY ICONS? (opened and was horrified)
everything is perfectly visible - EVERY PIXEL OF GRAFICS IS GOLD !))
bring it back or make it smaller than in mt4
better ! make 3 positions for the size of the icons -
with the size as it is now called - large
the same size as in mt4 - medium
and smaller - small
1.1 the Automated trading button in two versions - as it is now and as a square
(not so wide)
2.Make it set up like all the other panels - a standard toolbar!
(File, View, Paste, etc...) - i.e. with possibility to choose which inscriptions to leave and which to hide...
3.Make a separate (blank) user's panel - where you will be able to independently!
add whatever you want - from all panels available in the terminal....
4.Make it possible to drag any panel to any place!
i.e., i want to put tf panel to the standard one (to the right of it)... but not as )))
like in mxton for example
I ask for a small ... (perhaps such wishes have already been ... do it - would be so kind -
because it does not take much time ... and convenience to users (if you for this of course
aspire to it) - will add ...
Please take it seriously - don't banter like - take a bigger monitor ( I work with 22 inch monitors )...
All panels are docked anywhere on the screen and are customisable - you can hide any items.
Try pressing the right-hand button on the panel and select "Customise".
I would really like to see the implementation of multi-monitoring in MT5... as in all professional trading platforms. So that charts could be placed on several monitors.
All panels are docked anywhere on the screen and are customisable - you can hide any items.
Try right-clicking on the panel and selecting "Customise".
Of course I did...and if you look at my screenshot of mt5 - you can see that the left panel is already customised by me (removed-hidden unnecessary)...
i can't see the size of the icons, i can't tune it (i need to move it) and the size of the icons or i just didn't see the settings ?
what's the answer on the pts from the first post... and in general, is it possible to change the interface ? or am i writing in vain ?...
mt5 build 291
I've certainly tried it...and if you look at my mt5 screenshot, you can see that the left panel has already been customized by me (removed-hidden unnecessary)...
i can't see the size of the icons ? or maybe i just didn't see the settings ? i looked through all of them ....
what's the answer to the points in the first post... and in general, is it possible to change the interface ? or am i writing in vain ?...
mt5 build 291
The question has already been raised about the size of the badges. The badges will remain as they are (at least they won't be changed unnecessarily)...
In the window to open or close an order, make a checkmark which allows you to save the slippage size entered by the user - MT4 has it and it is convenient, because you provide five-digit quotes and by default the slippage is always 8 points. It is inconvenient to drive slippage manually every time, especially because 8 points for a five-digit quote is a guarantee of permanent requotes.
In MetaEditor please introduce lateral line numbering, ability to collapse code blocks, paired brackets highlighting and current line highlighting as implemented in Notepad++ (see attached screenshots)
In MetaEditor please introduce side line numbering, collapsible code blocks, paired brackets highlighting and current line highlighting as implemented in Notepad++ (see attached screenshots)