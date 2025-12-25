Wishes for MT5 - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
disabled
Requests-questions:
1. The location of the windows is never saved in principle or only under some conditions?
2. Which path is the client terminal located on (exact path)?
3. Which directory opens when calling File-Open data directory (exact path)?
4. If the "Account Control Virtualisation" option is enabled in the taskbar settings, what is shown in the task list for the terminal process?
And immediately a question on the new build, the Copy* function works strangely
And in the debugger we see an interesting picture (minute TF)
In short, there should be 5 elements of the array, but they are 2. I tried to change the values start and end in places, the result is the same.
Maybe I'm doing something wrong?
The arrangement is not saved. Is the number of graphs saved? Are the chart settings (symbol, period, style, indicators, objects etc.) saved?
Requests-questions:
1. The position of the windows is never saved in principle or only under certain conditions?
2. Which path is the client terminal located on (exact path)?
3. Which directory opens when calling File-Open data directory (exact path)?
4. If you enable the "Account Control Virtualization" option in the taskbar settings, what is shown in the task list for the terminal process?
1. Started to restart terminal after each change. Identified conditions under which profile settings are knocked down. The settings are lost after hiding upper or lower limit of a chart window:
No problem with it on MT4.
2. "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5".
3. "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5/terminal.exe"
4. It shows exactly the same as in your picture
And immediately a question on the new build, the Copy* function works strangely
And in the debugger we see an interesting picture (minute TF)
In short, there should be 5 elements of the array, but they are 2. I tried to change the values start and end in places, the result is the same.
Maybe I'm doing something wrong?
Will someone give me an answer on this subject?
I'm starting to feel dumb. I don't have the right hands but everything was fine before the 248 build and now all the icons are nonsense.
Is it too difficult to answer what I am wrong (or right)?
Is anyone going to answer that question?
I'm starting to feel dumb. I've got the wrong hands, but before the 248 build everything was working fine, and now all the indulators are talking nonsense.
I have no idea what I am wrong (or right) about.
Thanks for your message.
We are dealing with it.
Is anyone going to answer that question?
I'm starting to feel dumb. I've got the wrong hands, but before the 248 build everything was working fine, and now all the indulators are talking nonsense.
Is it too difficult to answer what I am wrong (or right)?
A small modest wish, you can make indicators to be displayed as a layer below objects, even if the object is Background. Otherwise, it looks like this:
It doesn't look good :((
Send-Close Orders window.
Can't we make it remember where it
to remember where it was closed? So that it opens where
has it been closed? It's just that if several windows on the
desktop is open, it is more convenient to have each
The object to be opened knows its place.