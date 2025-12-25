Wishes for MT5 - page 13

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Putnic:
disabled

Requests-questions:

1. The location of the windows is never saved in principle or only under some conditions?

2. Which path is the client terminal located on (exact path)?

3. Which directory opens when calling File-Open data directory (exact path)?

4. If the "Account Control Virtualisation" option is enabled in the taskbar settings, what is shown in the task list for the terminal process?

 

And immediately a question on the new build, the Copy* function works strangely

bool ExactCorrectionM1(datetime &dt,double &pr,double dev,ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE price,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES inp_period)
  {
   int      rates_total=0,rates_time=0,result;
   datetime iTime[];
   double   iPrice[];
   datetime start, end;
   start=dt-PeriodSeconds(inp_period)*2;
   end=dt+PeriodSeconds(inp_period)*2;
   int err=0;
   do
     {
      rates_time=CopyTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_M1,start,end,iTime);
      switch(price)
        {
         case PRICE_HIGH: rates_total=CopyHigh(Symbol(),PERIOD_M1,start,end,iPrice);
         break;
         case PRICE_LOW: rates_total=CopyLow(Symbol(),PERIOD_M1,start,end,iPrice);
         break;
         default:
            return(false);
        }
      err++;
      Sleep(1);
     }
   while((rates_total<=0 || rates_time!=rates_total) && err<10);
   if(err>=10)
      return(false);

   if(price==PRICE_HIGH)
      result=ArrayMaximum(iPrice,WHOLE_ARRAY,rates_total);
   if(price==PRICE_LOW)
      result=ArrayMinimum(iPrice,WHOLE_ARRAY,rates_total);
   if(iPrice[result]<=pr+dev && iPrice[result]>=pr-dev)
     {
      dt=iTime[result];
      pr=iPrice[result];
      return(true);
     }
   return(false);
  }

And in the debugger we see an interesting picture (minute TF)

In short, there should be 5 elements of the array, but they are 2. I tried to change the values start and end in places, the result is the same.

Maybe I'm doing something wrong?

 
stringo писал(а) :

The arrangement is not saved. Is the number of graphs saved? Are the chart settings (symbol, period, style, indicators, objects etc.) saved?

Only the chart layout is not saved. The number and settings of the charts themselves are fully retained
 
Alexander писал(а) :

Requests-questions:

1. The position of the windows is never saved in principle or only under certain conditions?

2. Which path is the client terminal located on (exact path)?

3. Which directory opens when calling File-Open data directory (exact path)?

4. If you enable the "Account Control Virtualization" option in the taskbar settings, what is shown in the task list for the terminal process?

1. Started to restart terminal after each change. Identified conditions under which profile settings are knocked down. The settings are lost after hiding upper or lower limit of a chart window:

No problem with it on MT4.

2. "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5".

3. "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5/terminal.exe"

4. It shows exactly the same as in your picture

 
vdv2001:

And immediately a question on the new build, the Copy* function works strangely

And in the debugger we see an interesting picture (minute TF)

In short, there should be 5 elements of the array, but they are 2. I tried to change the values start and end in places, the result is the same.

Maybe I'm doing something wrong?

Will someone give me an answer on this subject?

I'm starting to feel dumb. I don't have the right hands but everything was fine before the 248 build and now all the icons are nonsense.

Is it too difficult to answer what I am wrong (or right)?

 
vdv2001:

Is anyone going to answer that question?

I'm starting to feel dumb. I've got the wrong hands, but before the 248 build everything was working fine, and now all the indulators are talking nonsense.

I have no idea what I am wrong (or right) about.

Thanks for your message.

We are dealing with it.

 
vdv2001:

Is anyone going to answer that question?

I'm starting to feel dumb. I've got the wrong hands, but before the 248 build everything was working fine, and now all the indulators are talking nonsense.

Is it too difficult to answer what I am wrong (or right)?

It's been sorted out and corrected. Thank you.
 

A small modest wish, you can make indicators to be displayed as a layer below objects, even if the object is Background. Otherwise, it looks like this:

It doesn't look good :((

 
Ask to make it possible to number lines in the MetaEditor, a useful thing
 

Send-Close Orders window.

Can't we make it remember where it

to remember where it was closed? So that it opens where

has it been closed? It's just that if several windows on the

desktop is open, it is more convenient to have each

The object to be opened knows its place.

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