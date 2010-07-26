please help mr rosh:about the data export and import from mt5 to mt4

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the data export from mt5

 

 dear mr rosh

in mt5 i can export data,by pressing ctrl+s,how can i import the data into mt4? i try ,it sounds that about unicode text and asc2 text? please help me !

 
xuelin:

 

 dear mr rosh

in mt5 i can export data,by pressing ctrl+s,how can i import the data into mt4? i try ,it sounds that about unicode text and asc2 text? please help me !

 

 

MetaTrader5 terminal exports data as Unicode.

To use them in MT4 you should resave your data in ANSI. So you should open file in notepad (for example) and save them as ANSI encoded.
 

Documentation on MQL5: File Functions / FileOpen
  • www.mql5.com
File Functions / FileOpen - Documentation on MQL5
 
xuelin:

 

 dear mr rosh

in mt5 i can export data,by pressing ctrl+s,how can i import the data into mt4? i try ,it sounds that about unicode text and asc2 text? please help me !

 

 

Maybe I'll help 

More:

http://www.forexbrace.com/content/view/117/77/

 PS. I would love to perform the reverse operation (data from the MT4 to MT5), but MT5 does not YET contain History Center.

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