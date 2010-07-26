please help mr rosh:about the data export and import from mt5 to mt4
dear mr rosh
in mt5 i can export data,by pressing ctrl+s,how can i import the data into mt4? i try ,it sounds that about unicode text and asc2 text? please help me !
MetaTrader5 terminal exports data as Unicode.
To use them in MT4 you should resave your data in ANSI. So you should open file in notepad (for example) and save them as ANSI encoded.
- www.mql5.com
dear mr rosh
in mt5 i can export data,by pressing ctrl+s,how can i import the data into mt4? i try ,it sounds that about unicode text and asc2 text? please help me !
Maybe I'll help
More:
http://www.forexbrace.com/content/view/117/77/
PS. I would love to perform the reverse operation (data from the MT4 to MT5), but MT5 does not YET contain History Center.
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dear mr rosh
in mt5 i can export data,by pressing ctrl+s,how can i import the data into mt4? i try ,it sounds that about unicode text and asc2 text? please help me !