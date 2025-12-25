Wishes for MT5 - page 38
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Several builds already have economic news, the latest one shows these news on the chart in the form of checkboxes.
I am probably getting ahead of myself, but if everything stays as it is, the mql-interface will not be convenient.
1 I haven't found such an object as event in help, how can I get a list of these objects?
2 I have understood that each chart displays different (profile news) depending on the symbol. I have tried to use ChartWindowFind(chart_id, "XXXXXXX") but it works only for indicators. And then it will need to parse a lot of charts for all news.
I think it would be more convenient to have access exactly to the chart displayed in the"Economic Calendar" tab, it's especially important to save the cells.PS Again, how can I turn off the news checkboxes on the chart if I don't have to?
PS Again, how do you turn off the news flags on the chart if you don't have to?
Press the right button on the economic calendar table. It's there. It's true that you can enable/disable everything.
Closed the MT, opened the checkboxes in place, not convenient to tear them down by hand all the time.
Need a preset to display or not.
Closed MT, opened checkboxes in place, not convenient to have to tear them down by hand all the time.
Need a preset to display or not.
Closed MT, opened checkboxes in place, not convenient to have to tear them down by hand all the time.
Need a preset to display or not.
1 while I couldn't find an object like event in the help, how can I get a list of these particular objects?
Graphic? OBJ_EVENT?
Calendar menu -> Show on charts -> Auto Update Off.
I would like to have "market open/closed" state flag, like connection state TERMINAL_CONNECTED.
Now the market is closed, but there is a connection, so there is nothing to filter this situation.
That is why the Expert Advisor in the timer fills the log with various rubbish.
By the way, the same problem in MT4, there is no way to filter looped script on this command.
I would like to have "market open/closed" state flag, like connection state TERMINAL_CONNECTED.
At the moment the market is closed but the connection exists, so there is nothing to filter this situation.
That is why the EA in the timer fills the log with various rubbish.
By the way, the same problem in MT4, there is no way to filter the looped script on this command.
I have written the following code for trapping such a situation but it categorically refuses to work in the Strategy Tester while it works perfectly on a demo account