Wishes for MT5 - page 36

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It would be nice to have macros in the strategy tester to control button presses programmatically, which would increase the flexibility of the tester.
 
Please make a hot button to compile all open files!
Constantly have to switch if classes are in separate files.
Документация по MQL5: Файловые операции / FileOpen
Документация по MQL5: Файловые операции / FileOpen
  • www.mql5.com
Файловые операции / FileOpen - Документация по MQL5
[Deleted]  
mrProF:
Please make a hot button to compile all open files!
Constantly have to switch if classes are in separate files.

+1

 
mrProF:
Please make a hot button to compile all open files!
Constantly have to switch if classes are in separate files.

+100

as well as the "Compile All" command in the context menu of the directory in the "Navigator" window in the editor.

 
gumgum:

I wrote a long time ago that the actual time of Friday does not coincide.

I decided to write once again.

Apparently MQ trades on Fridays until 24:00, at Alpari for example this information is displayed correctly


 
mrProF:
You constantly have to switch if the classes are in separate files.
I have classes in different files, but they all compile at once. You have to run the compilation in the main file - you have one.
 
sergey1294:

MQ seems to be trading until 24:00 on Fridays, for example on Alpari this information is displayed correctly


till ~23:00
 
DC2008:
I have classes in different files, but they compile all at once. To do that, you have to start compilation in the main file - you have one.

I am aware of it.

Situation:

Main EA file ~30 lines edit 1-3 times a week which includes 2 files with classes edit every 3 minutes. But to compile the whole EA we have to switch to the main file, compile, then switch back to the class file.

But if there was a button to compile everything, you edit the class file, immediately click one button and it's done, no need to switch anywhere.

[Deleted]  

When working, you need to periodically save all open files and recompile them at some point. It is like a transaction, let's say transfer code from one module to another, fix it, commit the transaction.

And here we definitely need a hotkey. Now there is a button to save all the files, but it's not very convenient to use it.

I suggest to use Shift+F11 to write all open files and Shift+F12 to recompile (with writing, of course) all open mql5 files. They are far away and won't be pressed by accident, and by layout standards they are suitable for these functions.

 
I don't know if this is a request or not, but.... has a useful thing in the terminal such as economic calendar, it would be great if there was an MQL interface to it, i.e. the ability to track news release times, importance, currency, etc.
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