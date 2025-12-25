Wishes for MT5 - page 34
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A tool like the "Fibonacci Meter" is sorely lacking. In my opinion, it should be similar to the Fibonacci extension, only 0% and 100% levels should be fixed at the levels of the first two control points, while the position of the third control point should display the third line and the calculated percentage for this point with an accuracy of 0.1%.
And for the group of Fibonacci tools on the "Levels" tab, I would like two more buttons: "Save" and "Load". Sometimes it is necessary to view the 30-level Fibo, but it is inconvenient to use it permanently - it lags on the chart and it is tiresome to enter all 32 levels anew.
As I understand it, mt5 only allows drawing indicator on one of two windows: indicator_separate_window or indicator_chart_window. Correct me if I'm wrong. But I want to draw it on both windows at the same time. For example, I want to paint bars with different colours depending on indicator values, which would be drawn in a separate window. Is it possible to specify somehow in the preamble in which window each buffer will be drawn. Something like this
where the new parameter is entered:
indicator_window - specifies in which window this indicator will be built
As I understand it, mt5 only allows drawing indicator on one of two windows: indicator_separate_window or indicator_chart_window. Correct me if I'm wrong. But I want to draw it on both windows at the same time. For example, I want to paint bars with different colours depending on indicator values, which would be drawn in a separate window. Is it possible to specify somehow in the preamble in which window each buffer will be drawn. Something like this
where the new parameter is entered:
indicator_window - specifies in which window this indicator will be built
....
indicator_window - indicates in which window the indicator will be built
hooray I'm not the only one. I'm joining the request that I've been asking for over two yearshttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/105052/page53#102261.
I agree, if in fours could draw buffers by objects and thus remove the problem of simultaneous display both in separates and in the chart, in fives indicators objects do not draw, so the wish objectively has arisen.
i sometimes have the urge to create several separates at once,
I will also join the request, which is already two years old.
I support it, if in the fourth one you could draw buffers with objects and thus remove the problem of simultaneous display in separatet and in the chart, in the fifth one indicators do not draw objects, so the wish is objectively overdue.
joo:
Индикаторы объекты рисуют. Уже рисуют.
Yes, they have been drawing from the beginning, and in a separate window too.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 294
Well done! Score! Thanks! Life is much easier now!
Currently, when painting a candlestick in mt5 (or even in mt4), you cannot distinguish between open and close because the body of the candlestick is always dark, as shown here
Is it possible to make candlestick coloring not change the type of candlestick (open>close or close>open)?