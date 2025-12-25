Wishes for MT5 - page 79
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VPS from MetaQuotes? - What a great idea! (jumping with delight)
MetaQuotes is probably the only company I would dare to host my EA on a VPS (apart from my own server, if I had one).
What is not to like about third-party servers? What to pay attention to?
Because the owners of these servers have access to the servers, and therefore access to your EAs.
And for MetaQuotes, other people's EAs are taboo, for them it is a matter of honour.
This is to put it very crudely and vulgarly, but that's how it is.
Because the owners of these servers have access to the servers, and therefore access to your EAs.
And for MetaQuotes, other people's Expert Advisors are taboo, for them it is a matter of honour.
This is a very vulgar way of putting it, but that's how it is.
Thank you. How about tying the Expert Advisor to the account to keep only the compiled version on the server...?
Thank you. How about tying the EA to the account, keeping only the compiled version on the server...?
Interesting .I have ordered a test access.To understand that in general is a VPS.What do not like third-party servers? What to look out for?
The first and probably most important thing is uninterrupted operation of the terminal and ping to the DC server.
Just the owners of third party VPS will probably not configure their servers for the specific needs of the terminal.
The terminal consumes little traffic, which means that theoretically the subscription fee can be reduced (+ continuity is required).
MQ can cache data (thanks to brokerage not so much) and input traffic to broadcast through a common proxy, third-party owners will not do it for sure.
Plus as I said MQ has strong tech support and understands uptime, while third party VPS owners may just turn a blind eye to the fact that connectivity is regularly interrupted for short periods of time.
When placing pending Buy Stop Limit and Sell Stop Limit orders, the execution price (marked in green in the picture) and the price of the order (marked in blue in the picture) must be specified.
Once the order is set in the chart, we can see only a green line, i.e. the level when the price reaches the level at which the Buy Limit order will be set. I think that all the same it is necessary to place on the chart and the level, at which Buy Limit/Sell Limit will be set. Also, provided that the option "Disable dragging of trading levels" in the Terminal Settings is disabled, this level could be adjusted.
Don't you think it would be more convenient? Right now it seems that this point is not finished. Please accept it as a wish.
I would like to be able to use the light version of the terminal, especially for autotrading on VPS.