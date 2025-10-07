MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader
An example of a quick drawing of a correlation matrix:
from MetaTrader5 import * from datetime import date import pandas as pd import matplotlib.pyplot as plt # Initializing MT5 connection MT5Initialize() MT5WaitForTerminal() print(MT5TerminalInfo()) print(MT5Version()) # Create currency watchlist for which correlation matrix is to be plotted sym = ['EURUSD','GBPUSD','USDJPY','USDCHF','AUDUSD','GBPJPY'] # Copying data to dataframe d = pd.DataFrame() for i in sym: rates = MT5CopyRatesFromPos(i, MT5_TIMEFRAME_M1, 0, 1000) d[i] = [y.close for y in rates] # Deinitializing MT5 connection MT5Shutdown() # Compute Percentage Change rets = d.pct_change() # Compute Correlation corr = rets.corr() # Plot correlation matrix plt.figure(figsize=(10, 10)) plt.imshow(corr, cmap='RdYlGn', interpolation='none', aspect='auto') plt.colorbar() plt.xticks(range(len(corr)), corr.columns, rotation='vertical') plt.yticks(range(len(corr)), corr.columns); plt.suptitle('FOREX Correlations Heat Map', fontsize=15, fontweight='bold') plt.show()
When a history request comes from Python, is the corresponding hst and tkc generated in Terminal?
I would like to understand how it is possible to work with a thousand symbols simultaneously(AMPGlobalUSA-Demo), for each of which a hundred megabytes' worth of ticks are loaded.
If anyone knows, show me how to quickly create a semblance of MT5 chart from historical data in Python. I.e. interactive, not a static picture.
https://plot.ly/~pari/67/stock-chart-for-netflix-inc/#//
https://plot.ly/python/candlestick-charts/
plot.ly in general
https://plot.ly/~pari/67/stock-chart-for-netflix-inc/#//
https://plot.ly/python/candlestick-charts/
plot.ly in general.
I'm a complete zero in Python. I would like to get a motivational push that shows the simplicity and usability of MT5-Python. There will be an example of such a connection, please share the code.It looks very cool. Would like to see a working code for MT5.
I am a complete zero in Python. Would like to get a motivational push that sees the simplicity and usability of MT5-Python. There will be an example of such a connection, please share the code.
I'm for MO mostly, hardly ever visualise anything. Modern MO stuff is unrealistic to rewrite naturally, only use ready-made. I.e. the obvious motivation for me is this.
It looks very cool. I would like to see a working code for MT5.
can be coded later... in fact there are ready examples in the links
Sometimes I need to quickly view the ticks in more or less handy form, I use ZoomPrice indicator for that. But visualization is much better on links. If it is very simple to transfer from MT5 to Python and get a cool tick chart - that's not a bad motivation for many people.
At the moment any info (other than quotes) can be sent/returned via real-time sockets. The only limitation is that they don't work in the tester yet.
At the moment any info (other than quotes) can be sent/returned via real-time sockets. The only limitation is that it doesn't work in the tester yet.
Unfortunately, without source codes, this feature is just words to me. Very much I don't know, and the start of self-study should probably be something practical to start with, which can be spun right away.
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We are preparing MetaTrader 5 module for Python.
As with the R package, we are testing on simple functions to extract data from a running copy of the terminal.
How you can test how it works:
Test code:
We will add more functions later and place the package in a public repository of Python packages, so you can install it normally.