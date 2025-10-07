MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader - page 45

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Try as:

mt5.MT5_TIMEFRAME_H4
 
Marcos Tebrich:

Please body can help me.


Run these scripts right in MetaEditor or MetaTrader 5
 
Дмитрий Прокопьев:

Is it possible to run it remotely? I.e. specify the ip of the server where jupyter is running, or only locally?

Only locally.

 
Rashid Umarov:
Run these scripts right in MetaEditor or MetaTrader 5

The scripts are not being downloaded.

Pagec.mql5.com not found

Page forhttps://c.mql5.com/3/308/symbol_select.py web address was not found

HTTP ERROR 404
 
Vladimir Karputov:

The scripts are not being downloaded.

Pagec.mql5.com not found

Page for https://c.mql5.com/3/308/symbol_select.py web address was not found

HTTP ERROR 404

Then examples can be taken from help here - https://www.mql5.com/en/docs (MetaTrader for Python- module for working with Python programs. )

Just checked - updated version. Not all functions are documented yet, but enough to understand. All the scripts are there.


MQL5 Reference - How to use algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
MQL5 Reference - How to use algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) is a high-level language designed for developing technical indicators, trading robots and utility applications, which automate financial trading. MQL5 has been developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. for their trading platform. The language syntax is very close to C++ enabling programmers to develop applications in...
 
Rashid Umarov:
Run these scripts right in MetaEditor or MetaTrader 5

Attached as ZIP

Files:
python_scripts.zip  10 kb
 
Renat fatkhullin :

Try as:

Thanks I tried, but five me same error

 
Marcos Tebrich:

Thanks I tried, but five me same error

MT5_ prefix is obsolete now:

mt5.TIMEFRAME_H4
 
Marcos Tebrich:

Please who can help me.


If so.

from MetaTrader5 import *

Then

initialize ()

If

import MetaTrader5 as mt5

then

mt5.initialize ()

Similarly, the rest of the commands in the package.

Good luck

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