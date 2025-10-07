MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader - page 22
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Moved now to this thread.
I am also studying Python, but only as part of mastering neural networks, machine learning and other fancy stuff and packages. I do not think it is possible to work with this super-brainer, it is 200 times slower than MQL5, I cited the results of some simple tests.
I still haven't understood, is it possible to connect Python modules and call functions from MQL5? Or just Python->MQL5?
With all due respect you just don't know how to prepare it. Reworked your example:
In Python:
This is all on an ancient AMD Athlon(tm) 64 X2 Dual Core Processor 4200+ calculator, I think on MQL5 the value will be around 12 sec.
(I don't know how to run MQL code on linux.)
So Python with jit compiler beats C (mql) by 2 times! If I run it on modern 8 Core CPU it will beat 8 times, simply because it's multi-threaded.
But even in one thread Python result is 9.6 seconds - so it's still faster. And you can also run it on a video card with CUDA.
For example I can't write multi-threaded analogues in C or MQL - I won't be able to write loky, races and crashes, plus the code will be much larger.
Question to MetaTrader developers: are you going to add call of trading functions from Python?
I would also like a function in Python to subscribe to tick events from the terminal, so when a tick comes the message will be sent to Python.
I know that there are third-party developments of these functions, but I would like to have them out of the box.You can also try to write multi-threaded code in GoLang for fun, in one thread it is comparable in speed to C.
mql5
i7 on virtual machine, allocated 2 cores, 4 threads
What kind of processor do you have? Run my code in C to compare it with.
If it's an i7 it's probably 25 times faster than my AMD, if not more. I need a test in the same languages for the report point.
What kind of processor do you have? Run my code in C to compare it with.
C
i7 onvirtual machine, allocated 2 cores, 4 threads
Py
i7 on Linux, 4 cores, 8 threads
Great result ! And quickly written. Anyone who says python is slow can be sent to see the test results here.
Run more python code in one thread on your processor (parallel = False)
For a full test.
Sad to say, number crunchers have only gone up by about 12 times in the last 15 years, I thought modern CPUs were faster.
(parallel = False)
Great result ! And quickly written. Anyone who says python is slow can be sent to see the test results here.
Run more python code in one thread on your processor (parallel = False)
For a complete test.
They were posted a long time ago but they prefer to compare it with pure python which makes no sense ) pure python is designed for other purposes