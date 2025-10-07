MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader - page 32
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You have Python 3.8, put better 3.7.6, as many libraries are not yet ready for 3.8 anyway
1) From the command line, check the script.
2) Make sure the path to Python is in the PATH
3) Make sure there is only one copy of Python and no conflicts with other versions
4) Make sure the path to that single copy of Python is in the editor settings
Removed 3.8, installed 3.7.6. There is only one version. Paths in PATH are in two files, checked path in editor.
Still:
Removed 3.8, installed 3.7.6. There is only one version. Paths in PATH are written in two files, checked path in editor.
Still:
Maybe in the python path setting, you need to set the path to AppData.
I have it installed in this folder by default.
You have it set to E:\Programs\Python37
Maybe in the python path setting, you need to set the path to AppData.
I have it installed in that folder by default.
You have it set to E:\Programs\Python37
I have this path, so I put it exactly in the'E:\Programs\Python37' folder
I have this path, so I put it exactly in the'E:\Programs\Python37' folder
Installed everything by default, no problem
Is python enabled in Visual Studio?
Visual studio removed. Pycharm removed. Only python is left. I got the error right here:
Maybe Python is downloaded and defaulted to 32 bit?
Better to install via the install button in the settings - it will definitely give you the 64 bit version.
Maybe the default python is downloaded and installed 32 bit?
Nope. x64:
Except I have an Intel CORE i3 processor.
After uninstalling studio in editor two fields are empty in settings - is this normal?
Or is it necessary to install LLVM?
Seems to need some kind of file (DLL?) '.C'.
Since in Python37\Lib\site-packages\MetaTrader5\__init__.py it frowns at the line
from .C import *
error message:
Installed everything by default, no problems
How do you change the MetaEditor skin? Please let me know.