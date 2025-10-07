MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader - page 38
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
New version of MetaTrader 5 for Python 5.0.18 and MetaTrader 5 build 2319 beta:
As all api have changed, the old examples no longer work.
Here is the new feature set:
Example:
Are there any plans to add functions to run tests/optimisation and get their results?
Python programs will run in the terminal only as scripts and are not involved in any way and will not participate in the trading strategy tester.
This is a solution for those who are doing deep research in Python and want:
Strategy Tester for MQL5 programs only.
Later we will expand the library and give the possibility to access built-in and custom indicators from the terminal.
Anyway, the situation at the moment is as follows: I have installed windows 7 on 3 machines.
Bottom line:
Put it on windows server 2012 - started up half way through. And even on python 3.8.1
Anyway, the situation at the moment is as follows: I have installed windows 7 on 3 machines.
Bottom line:
Put it on windows server 2012 - started half way through. And even on python 3.8.1.
Ten is not at hand, but I think there and start.
On 10, it's back to normal.
1.The previous problem remains. During initialisation the terminal starts with an arbitrary broker and account. Wasn't it promised to fix it?
2) Orders are executed. I have not checked it further.
I don't understand why the "metatrader5 5.0.18 pypi_0 pypi" module is imported only as "MetaTrader5".
We will try.
Good luck
Python programs will run in the terminal only as scripts and are not involved in any way and will not participate in the trading strategy tester.
This is a solution for those who are doing deep research in Python and want:
Strategy Tester for MQL5 programs only.
Later we will expand the library to allow access to built-in and custom indicators from the terminal.
Launching Python scripts themselves for optimization is not so interesting.
The possibility to automate the optimization of mql5-advisors through Python scripts is interesting. Something like that described in the article"Optimization Management".
Python programs will run in the terminal only as scripts and are not involved in any way and will not participate in the trading strategy tester.
This is a solution for those who are doing deep research in Python and want:
Strategy Tester for MQL5 programs only.
Later we will expand the library and give the possibility to access built-in and custom indicators from the terminal.
I understand correctly that for transferring calculated values and arrays from Py to mt5, there will be no such functions ?
And it remains to use - network solutions, or to saw the module on transfer through memory?
As I noticed, now the structure of objects has changed
it used to be
Time = [x.time for x in ticks]
now become
Could you describe, structures for copy_ticks and copy_rates ?
Which x[] indexes, correspond to what.
Or is it the same sequence? as in
Roman:
As I noticed, the structure of the objects has now changed
used to be
now it is.
Could you describe, structures for copy_ticks and copy_rates ?
Which x[] indexes, correspond to what.
Or is it the same sequence? as in
It is now a numpy array, not a tuple as it was before (i.e. effective direct mapping to memory of the data itself), its format can be seen simply by displaying it:
you can now immediately de get them as separate vectors(multiply, subtract) and draw graphs:
It is now a numpy array, not a tuple as it was before (i.e. effective direct mapping to memory of the data itself), its format can be seen simply by displaying it:
you can now get them immediately de as separate vectors(multiply, subtract) and draw graphs:
Thank you Almaz, now I understand.
There is still an open question:
Do I understand correctly that for transferring calculated values and arrays from Py to mt5, there will be no such functions ?
And it remains to use - network solutions, or to saw the module on transfer through memory?