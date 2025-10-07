MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader - page 36

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Renat Fatkhullin:

We have an implementation of this function for integers:

This makes some sense for PDF (in R for non integers everything counts, but it gives a warning), but not for CDF. R is at least good because it is written by people who know the basics of matstat and theorist.

Renat Fatkhullin:

If you need to, make your own function. Everything is available in source, unlike R.

There is nothing else to do.

The source code for R and its packages is available, but so far I've never needed it.


PS I suggest that the statistics debate be either deleted or moved to the statistical library thread
 
Renat Fatkhullin:

We have implementation of this function for integers:

If you need, make your own function. Everything is available in source, unlike R.

In R all packages and functions are available with sources. Please give an example to support your statement. It does not matter in principle.

Of course, we sincerely wish you good luck in this direction (Python integration). The more so since using Python in R is not a problem. It will be of benefit to all of us.

Good luck again.

 
Vladimir Perervenko:

In R all packages and functions are available with sources. Please give an example to support your statement. It does not matter in principle.

Of course, we sincerely wish you good luck in this direction (Python integration). The more so since using Python in R is not a problem. It will be of benefit to all of us.

Good luck again.

Including C++ implementations of functions built into R itself?

Perhaps, but obviously not on a silver platter.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

Including C++ implementations of functions built into R itself?

Possibly, but obviously not on a silver platter.

(about Python)There are a few questions about the editor integration package:

1. When I initialize a terminal with multiple brokers/accounts, the terminal with the account last opened opens. If I check MT5TerminalInfo() and find out that it is not what I need, I will have to handcuff the terminal to the required state (broker/account). Is there no possibility to specify the broker/account when initializing the terminal and not be distracted by manual configuration?

2. Usually in Python, each project runs in its environment. There may be several of them. From the editor will it be possible to see a list of environments, create/activate/delete if necessary?

3. Package/module management from the editor: will there be a check for availability/installation/removal?

4. Apart from script execution will it be possible to run the script line by line/block by block ?

 
We'll write a new version of integration library and add explicit selection and authorization on the required account there.

Multiversion is supported by specifying the path to a particular version of the interpreter in the editor settings.

Packages are installed manually, this is not a problem with the environment. Moreover, it is dangerous to do it automatically, and even on masses of poorly understood users.

There will be no debugger, you can debug in other environments. We have no task to make a full-fledged debugger for Python, but only its execution environment and integration with the terminal.


 
Renat Fatkhullin:
We are writing a new version of the integration library, and will add explicit selection and authorisation on the right account there.

Multi-version is supported by specifying the path to a particular version of the interpreter in the editor settings.

Packages are installed manually, this is not a problem with the environment. It is all the more dangerous to do this automatically, and on the masses of poorly understood users.

There will be no debugger, you can debug in other environments. We have no task to make a full-fledged debugger for Python, just its execution environment and integration with the terminal.


Thank you. Yes, I see. Looking forward to

 

Another progress stopper and "I'm afraid you can't" critic.

And a clone owner with bans for similar "advice".

And we are changing and creating ecosystems where things that used to be enjoyed by narrow groups of people are massively available.
 

I have the same problem as Karputov Vladimir.

Running it in the console. Launching it in its IDLE gives the same result.

Running in the console

All the libraries are installed, in python for more than one year.

The paths are all the same.

What about launching in the editor:

System

Settings in the editor, put everything from it from the Install button.

Settings

Conclusion, python is definitely an alien for the editor.

Errors

The code is from the handbook, almost as from the first page.

Code


Python 3.7.6, put everything fresh today. No other editors or versions in the system.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:
We are writing a new version of the integration library, we will add explicit selection and authorization on the required account there.

Multi-version is supported by specifying the path to a particular version of the interpreter in the editor settings.

Packages are installed manually, this is not a problem with the environment. It is all the more dangerous to do this automatically, and on the masses of poorly understood users.

There will be no debugger, you can debug in other environments. We have no task to make a full-fledged debugger for Python, only its execution environment and integration with the terminal.

In the new integration library, will there be functions to return data from Python to MT5 ?

 

Since version 5.0.15 the python library works in a new format which is not compatible with the old format and requires the latest beta of the terminal.

We will post updated documentation and examples soon

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