MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader - page 29
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MetaTrader5 module is written with use of compiled library. (C, C++, ...)
The Python Package Index (PyPI) has a compiled library loaded for Python 3.7 (whl) only.
Any other version of Python will require compiling this library, Visual Studio, maybe something else.
In general, you will need Python 3.7 for trouble-free installation and operation.
Or ask the developers to build Whells for multiple versions of Python.
MetaTrader5 module is written using compiled library.(C, C++, ...)
The Python Package Index (PyPI) has a compiled library loaded for Python 3.7 (whl) only.
Any other version of Python will require compiling this library, Visual Studio, maybe something else.
In general, Python 3.7 is required for problem-free installation and operation.
Or ask the developers to build Whells for multiple versions of Python.
Then why there is no compiled library for Python 3.5.0? I've seen and read the documentation for MetaTrader5 on PyPI.
Check it out:
Apparently they don't think it's worth the hassle, or they are busy doing something else. They just started this integration with python. I wrote above, too, that the actual behavior does not coincide with the documentation. Maybe they will do it with time, if there is demand.
As for the actual behavior, see here https://pypi.org/project/MetaTrader5/#files, not the description.
Then why is there no compiled library for Python 3.5.0? I've seen and read the documentation for MetaTrader5 on PyPI.
Check it out:
I'm not a programmer, just wanted to try the connection. Installed Anaconda,MT5installs with no error, data is coming in, even managed to get a chart from this article.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/5691
I think it would be interesting:
http://onreader.mdl.ru/MasteringConcurrencyInPython/content/Ch18.html
and for those looking for the best:
http://onreader.mdl.ru/UsingAsyncioPython3/content/index.htm
I am not a programmer, just wanted to try the connection. Installed Anaconda,MT5installs without error, data is coming in, even managed to get the chart from this article.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/5691
Has anyone already used Python integration in MetaEditor in builds 2302 and above (better beta 2304)?
The first version of integration into the editor is working now, and the next will be:
Already running *.py and *.ipynb programs in the editor works.
Please give it a try.
After the machine learning via python scripts is complete, we will move on to implementing WinML with ONNX natively in MQL5 itself.
Then why is there no compiled library for Python 3.5.0? I have seen and read the documentation for MetaTrader5 on PyPI.
In version 5.0.11 they included versions 3.6, 3.7 and 3.8.
Unfortunately, we will not support older versions. Soon we will rewrite the whole library from scratch and add many functions, including trading.
Soon we will rewrite the whole library from scratch and add many functions, including trading.
What motivates you to do this?
I am writing the Tester's automatizer for the second day. I'm going to post it in the KB, and I'd like to somehow understand if it's a necessary thing or just another geeky hack. Because I often don't understand why developers don't do it but actively do something else, which seems to be in less demand. I may be wrong in my assessment.