MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader - page 48
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That's why I want to know. There is always a solution to problems. I think to solve them in our forum. Please can any developer help me with this?
I have a completed project in Python 3.5.0
I can't switch to any other version as it had dependencies.
If you can't give a solution, can anyone convert my project to Python 3.7 for free? I don't think anyone can. So instead of bothering me, please share the code or at least release code that works on Python 3.5.0.
Unfortunately, there is no official version of Python 3.5.x for the Windows platform:
That's why we don't support it. This cannot be changed anymore.
This is what is called a Python zoo. The only way to develop in it is to migrate your projects to new versions in time.
Unfortunately, there is no official version of Python 3. 5.x for the Windows platform:
That's why we don't support it. This cannot be changed anymore.
This is what is called a Python zoo. The only way to develop in it is to migrate your projects to new versions in time.
Are you saying that I need to spend more money for someone to port my project to a different version of Python? Why can't you just take any version of Python 3.5. and just try the connector with it. It's not a big deal, I guess. If you think it's a big deal, share the source code with me and I'll do it for you, for free.
You can use this option for Windows here: https://www.python.org/downloads/release/python-350/
There is a question, who will be the provider of the data provided in the future?
MQ company, broker/dealer, stock exchange, third party data feed ?
Or maybe the user will be able to hand out a custom date?
Are you saying that I need to spend more money for someone to port my project to a different version of Python? Why can't you just take any version of Python 3.5. and just try the connector with it. It's not a big deal, I guess. If you think it's a big deal, share the source code with me and I'll do it for you, for free.
You can use this option for Windows here: https://www.python.org/downloads/release/python-350/
Please say something about the comment I just made. Will there be a distribution version for Python 3.5.0 or will you share the code so I can compile it to match my version?
When dropping Start.py script, which is located in MQL5/Script/Python folder, an error appears:
2020.02.27 20:41:18.934 Python 'Start': python process thread create error [The system cannot find the file specified. (2)]
In the logfile :
2 2020.02.27 20:42:01.565 MqlProject source file property "path" is empty
Which file and path are we talking about?
Please say something about the comment I just made. Will there be a distribution version for Python 3.5.0 or will you share the code so I can compile it to match my version?
Check it out and try to build under 3.5.0
When dropping Start.py script, which is located in MQL5/Script/Python folder, an error appears:
2020.02.27 20:41:18.934 Python 'Start': python process thread create error [The system cannot find the file specified. (2)]
In the logfile :
2 2020.02.27 20:42:01.565 MqlProject source file property "path" is empty
What file and path are we talking about?
What do you mean by "resetting the script"?
Drag'n'drop from navigator to chart?
This error means that the exe file of the python handler could not be found. Specify the exact name of the python script and check that the path to the python interpreter is defined correctly in the editor settings.
What do you mean by "script drop"?
Drag'n'drop from the navigator to the chart?
This error means that the python handler's exe file could not be found. Specify the exact name of the python script and check that the path to the python interpreter is defined correctly in the editor settings.
Yes, Drag'n'drop from navigator to chart.
Seems to be correct. I will figure it out tomorrow. There must be a problem with the path to python.exe.
Please say something about the comment I just made. Will there be a distribution version for Python 3.5.0 or will you share the code so I can compile it to match my version?
Built 5.0.23 python libraries for 3.5, 3.6, 3.7, 3.8 and 3.9 versions.
Update via:
Built 5.0.23 python libraries for 3.5, 3.6, 3.7, 3.8 and 3.9 versions.
Update through:
Add a couple of features?
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MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - How to use Python in Metatrader
Roman, 2020.02.25 23:13
The symbols_total and symbol_name functions are missing
To get a list of symbols, like this: