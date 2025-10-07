MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader - page 33
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How do you change the MetaEditor skin? Please let me know.
I used a dark Windows10 theme
Look carefully on the website for compatibility with your version of Windows.
If the theme doesn't install correctly, you could lose your operating system.
So first install your version of Windows on VirtualBox, and try it out on a virtual machine.
If it's OK, you can then install it on the production machine.
MetaEditor colours I have customized
This is what I ended up with
Is python enabled in visual studio?
In general, I don't understand why you support integration of Python and actively reject R. Although there is "kolkhoz", as you put it, but there is more order there. And as for the current state, Python is used in R as native, but it is harder to reverse it.
Just a thought out loud.
Good luck
In general, it is not clear why you support integration of Python and actively reject R. Although there is "kolkhoz" there, as you put it, but there is more order. As for the current state, Python is used in R as native, but the reverse is more difficult.
The future is played out very quickly and simply.
R is lost.
I installed Visual Studio 2019 (immediately noted something about Python) and oh wonder! Now the scripts work in both Studio and MetaEditor!
We'll figure it out, just in conjunction with a complete rewrite of the library.Apparently they left some extra stuff in the package.
We'll sort it out, just in conjunction with a complete rewrite of the library.It must have been left out of the package.
Parallelization of njit (parallel=True) doesn't work, there are errors
parallel=False script runs
Paralleling njit (parallel=True) does not work, errors are thrown
parallel=False script runs
What error is being thrown?
Which error is being thrown?
There are a lot of them, I don't know what they may be related to.
I tried to run the code from the python command line, same errors.
It turns out that the problem is in the installed python, maybe a package is needed, but does not write which one.
Python was installed from the installer, which is downloaded from Tools -> Settings -> Compilers
There are a lot of them, I don't understand what it might be about.
It has nothing to do with Metatrader.
The error is also when running the script separately with parallelism enabled.
This has nothing to do with Metatrader.
The error also occurs when running the script separately with parallelism enabled.
Yes it is, errors appear on windows python, python is installed from the compilers tab.
On linux I have Spyder and VSCode environment, this code runs without problems and errors there.