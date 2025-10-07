MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader - page 9
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Yes, of course, everything is the same as in normal compilers - breakpoints, viewing variable values, auto-substitution of names/operators/functions...
PyCharm is definitely the best, but on my laptop with 4GB of RAM it's impossible to use - you constantly wait until it does something there, even though I have SSD on my laptop, on PC with 8GB of RAM it works without problems.
I bought 4 a long time ago and now have 8GB of RAM.
I bought 4 more a long time ago and now I have 8GB of RAM.
I had an unfortunate experience - I bought the same RAM as the one I had - it looked identical and the specs on sitilink seemed to match, even the manufacturer was the same, but for some reason after installation any one module worked - if 2 slots are occupied, none of them worked
After low-level memory testing BIOS locked - the result was 2 sleepless nights of searching google "how to reset BIOS", then a call to a friend who fixes laptops and cell phones... and all - all works, and the memory gave back to the shop - no more desire to experiment to create, for a laptop task I have not so much
ZS: on my old laptop already from Ebay wrote the memory, a lot of trouble was to search for information, but got it right the first time, and the new laptop like DRD3, seems to have very few problems ... but failed on the first time (((
the result of 2 sleepless nights googling "how to reset a laptop BIOS" ....
Most manufacturers do it by removing the battery and pressing the start button for 10-15 seconds.
In extreme cases you will need to disconnect the battery for the bios.
In the extreme, it's soldering certain pins, but it's unlikely you'll need to go that far....
Most manufacturers do this by: removing the battery from the laptop and pressing the start button for 10-15 seconds.
In extreme cases you will also need to disconnect the battery for the bios.
cured by finding the BIOS reset pins under the wifi board under the scotch tape.... alas, it's not always that easy
ZS: BIOSes are a bit "sneaky" these days, part of the settings are in the UEFI and many laptops now have an extra button that starts the laptop OS to restore the system or start a similar OS to Linux - can work without the hard drive
What should I read on writing Python programs with a statistical bias? As close as possible to the subject of time series?
Look towards courses or article series on Python Pandas.
What should I read about writing Python programs with a statistical bias? As close as possible to the subject of time series?
Just look at the functionality of the packages - numpy, scipy, scikit-learn and a few others.
It seems that there should be ready-made testers on Python. I have a few lines of history from MT5 and try it there.
There are a lot of them. For example this onewww.backtrader.com
It would be interesting if someone would compare MT tester and Python tester on the same history and strategy, if the results are at least approximately similar or not...
What should I read about writing Python programs with a statistical bias? As close as possible to the subject of time series?
https://tomaugspurger.github.io/modern-7-timeseries.html
Example of parsing Signals.
https://github.com/majidifard/MQL5SignalScraper