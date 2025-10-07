MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader - page 59
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Why do you need VS? Python doesn't require VS.
Google something like window python and you're good to go.
Python does require you to have some VS libraries on your computer.
Python requires some VS libraries on your computer.
https://wiki.python.org/moin/WindowsCompilers#Microsoft_Visual_C.2B-.2B-_14.2_standalone:_Build_Tools_for_Visual_Studio_2019_.28x86.2C_x64.2C_ARM.2C_ARM64.29
https://wiki.python.org/moin/WindowsCompilers#Microsoft_Visual_C.2B-.2B-_14.2_standalone:_Build_Tools_for_Visual_Studio_2019_.28x86.2C_x64.2C_ARM.2C_ARM64.29
thanx
I tried using the new symbols_get() & symbols_total() methods defined in the new update, but I am unable to get it working for me.
I tried multiple times with different 'group' parameter in symbols_get () method but it always returnsNone I also tried adding all symbols in the market watch of the terminal; didn't work.
Here's a screenshot of the code, please tell me if I've done any mistakes.
I tried using the new symbols_get() & symbols_total() methods defined in the new update, but I am unable to get it working for me.
I tried multiple times with different 'group' parameter in symbols_get () method but it always returns None I also tried adding all symbols in the market watch of the terminal; didn't work.
Here's a screenshot of the code, please tell me if I've done any mistakes.
Please always add such info
Also check last_error() if you get None
In addition, the descriptions of many of the functions have been changed as they have been refined. Almost all examples have been rewritten to reflect the new functionality. However, the examples for the following functions have not been updated on the website yet, they will be a bit later:
The website has been updated
Please always add such info
Also check last_error() if you get None
Terminal version: [500, 2361, '08 Mar 2020']
Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MT5 Python module version: 5.0.29
last_error:[-5, 'Terminal: Incompatible versions, please install the latest version of Terminal and Python module']
I think I need to wait for the new MetaTrader5 update.
Terminal version: [500, 2361, '08 Mar 2020']
Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MT5 Python module version: 5.0.29
last_error: [-5, 'Terminal: Incompatible versions, please install the latest version of Terminal and Python module']
I think I need to wait for the new MetaTrader5 update.
Terminal version: [500, 2361, '08 Mar 2020']
Author: MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MT5 Python module version: 5.0.29
last_error: [-5, 'Terminal: Incompatible versions, please install the latest version of Terminal and Python module']
I think I need to wait for the new MetaTrader5 update.
Upgrade to the latest beta version 2374 by Help -> Check Desktop Updates, please.