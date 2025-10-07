MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader - page 30
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What motivates you to do this?
It's the second day of writing the Tester's automator. I'm going to post it in the KB, and I'd like to somehow understand whether it's a necessary thing or just another geeky hack. Because I often don't understand why developers don't do it but actively do something else, which seems to be in less demand. I may be wrong in my estimation.
We will completely rewrite the tester from scratch. We have already started the process.
To understand our actions think in big numbers and in the horizon of 5-10 years. It is true that the evidence statistics that we have will remain overboard.
We have huge changes in the technology under development and not all of them concern the terminal.
To understand our actions, think in big numbers and in a 5-10 year horizon.
Realistically, I can't imagine how much MT5 integrations with MO might induce Data Scientist programmers to become interested in MT5 and MQL5 in particular.
And it's certainly hard to believe that this will give a new current in the Marketplace.
Perhaps some mentions will arise in the MO lounges of traders. Although, I'm leaning more towards the mate community where there will be interest in simple and effective use of the Cloud in mate mode.Without marketing, there is almost no chance of even good things taking off.
Has anyone already used Python integration in MetaEditor in builds 2302 and above (better beta 2304)?
The first version of integration into the editor is working now, and the next will be:
Already running *.py and *.ipynb programs in the editor works.
Please give it a try.
After the machine learning via python scripts we will move on to implementing WinML with ONNX natively in MQL5 itself.
It is certainly interesting.
However, the most important thing will be the ability to parallelize training to agents - this is exactly what python doesn't have.
This is certainly interesting.
However, the most important thing would be the ability to parallelize training per agent - this is exactly what is missing in Python.
More precisely, to define on the fly a task for the next agent, or a number of tasks for the cloud, and dynamically - depending on the result, change it. And when sending file to the agent, set some flag (upload one file and don't delete it until finish (until tasks stop)/// or swap if needed a new file which can be generated on the fly (during optimization)).
This is certainly interesting.
However, the most important thing would be the ability to parallelize training to agents, which is something Python does not have.
With python scripts this is not even theoretically possible:
... and then there will be:
Already running *.py and *.ipynb programs in the editor works now.
Tell me, do you plan to enable the python library metatrader5 to connect to MT5 on Android?
Phone devices today have become so powerful that many data analysis and visualisation tasks can quite easily be done on python on android.
I think trading bots will be in demand too. )
Version 5.0.11 includes versions 3.6, 3.7 and 3.8.
Unfortunately, older versions will not be supported. We will soon rewrite the whole library from scratch and add many features, including trading.
Sounds great .... I will wait for this version. Please include all versions of Python 3. Since most people these days use Python 3. I think there might be a problem with Python 3.4.x, so it can be ignored.
With python scripts, this is not even theoretically possible:
In addition to NS, we need variants of tree algorithms and a bunching to parallelize tasks by agents.
Equipment:
and environment variables
the script
Editor settings:
When clicking on the "Compile" button, the editor just goes into
and nothing else happens.
Should something be running at all?