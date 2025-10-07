MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader - page 37
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Since version 5.0.15 the python library works in a new format which is not compatible with the old format and requires the latest beta of the terminal.
We will post updated documentation and examples soon
Is it possible to download the old version of the library temporarily?
Is it possible to temporarily download an old version of the library?
https://pypi.org/project/MetaTrader5/5.0.11/#files
I can't resist expressing an opinion on integrations. I'm in favour with both hands. Python, neural networks, AI, compiler extensions and so on and so forth...
But there is one BUT.
No matter how cool the development environment is, it should be mass, right? And how can it be mass if its toolkit is usual primitives? NO - not usual primitives but GENICAL PRIMITIVES. SUPERCOMPLEX PRIMITIVES.
Let's take the CCanvas class - it's an assembly of graphic primitives. Can we assemble a lot of them? A lot. But how much brains and labour is needed for that? - A LOT. A sea of brains and labour to create the THING. How many are capable of it? - Just a few.
Again the main question: how could the development environment tools become popular, if they APRIORI assume the presence of uncommon design abilities in a man? Mass availability, in such a case, is out of the question.
I will paraphrase briefly:
If a person is familiar with Python, C++, MQL5, Algotrading and has extraordinary design abilities, what difference does it make to him what professional environment to create his THING in? He'll use MINIMUM of features and produce MAXIMUM of results. Others will try to use everything and won't create anything, because of the complexity threshold of the toolkit.
So who and what should you focus on?
Version lower down to the lowest available 5.0.10
Apparently we will have to wait for updates.
Greetings to all!
Why do I get this error even though I have followed examples correct?
Greetings all!
Why do I get this error even though I have followed examples correct?
Is python enabled in visual studio?
There is no Python zoo. There is an environment. There may be more than one environment. The user chooses which environment to use.
Python environment should be initialized before running a script.
I have considered this in my library . Here is environment initialization function code.
Maybe it's time to give up on MetaEditor? Why cram different technologies into your IDE when you can get a full-fledged ready-made one?
Everyone is creating a module for the IDE these days:
microsoft visual studio code
jetbrains intellij idea
There is no Python zoo. There is the concept of Environment. There can be several environments on a computer. It is up to the user to choose which environment to use.
Python environment should be initialized before running a script.
I have considered this in my library . Here is the code of environment initialization function.
We easily support environments. Have a look at the compiler settings in the editor, please.
I meant about zoo in the sense that the terminal can select one environment (eg default path), and libraries will be manually put by user to another environment.
Tomorrow we will release a new beta of the terminal and a new python library. All old methods and examples are broken because we have rewritten the api and library from scratch.
The new set of api is wide and allows you to fully manage trading and has access to open positions and deal history.
You can now write full-fledged Metatrader robots directly in Python.
New version of MetaTrader 5 for Python 5.0.18 and MetaTrader 5 build 2319 beta:
As all api have changed, the old examples no longer work.
Here is the new feature set:
Example:
New version of MetaTrader 5 for Python 5.0.18 and MetaTrader 5 build 2319 beta:
Since all api have changed, the old examples no longer work.
Everything is changing dynamically.
Don't really want to get caught up in this mess.
Probably worth waiting forWinML implementationwith ONNX. And before that to grasp the ML theory. Fortunately, now plenty of available literature and various courses.