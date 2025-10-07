MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader - page 26
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GPU seems to be required after all
On an older Sandy Bridge, it works without a graphics card.
Can I see the results of the test ?
Can I see the results of the test ?
Support for Python in both the MetaEditor and the interprocess API will be extended:
pip install --upgrade MetaTrader5
Requirement already up-to-date: MetaTrader5 in c:\works\mt_websocket_server\.env\lib\site-packages (5.0.8)
Gentlemen, any understanding on the issue of confused high/low?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5copyratesrange_py
The example uses a different function, a mistake:
# obtain bars with USDJPY M5 from 01.04.2019 in UTC timezone
rates=MT5CopyRatesFrom("USDJPY",MT5_TIMEFRAME_M5,utc_from, utc_to)
expected: MT5CopyRatesRange()
Thank you, corrected.
I would like to draw attention to:
MT5Rate(time=datetime.datetime(2018,4, 3, 16, 0), open=1.22957, low=1.22989, high=1.22557, close=1.2258, tick_volume=11956, spread=1, real_volume=0)
go to the terminal, see low/hight for this frame:
We see thatlow=1.22557,high=1.22989
Question is this a bug or are keys for the MT5Rate somehow configurable?
Thanks for the message, the developers have been informed. They'll fix the title.
Thank you.
Drop me a line in this thread when the new release comes out.
Version 5.0.9 is available: