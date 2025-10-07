MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader - page 43
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Build 2323 is already available on MetaQuotes-Demo and by the update command on the beta from the help menu.
Don't forget to update to MetaTrader 5.0.20 library for Python, please.
server MetaQuotes-Beta, address 78.140.180.203:443
How do I know the server IP in MT5? In MT4 you can simply look in the srv file. How can I do it in MT5?
How do I find out the server IP in MT5? In MT4 you can simply look in the srv file. How about in MT5?
I will join you in your question.
How do I find out the server IP in MT5? In MT4 you can simply look in the srv file. How about in MT5?
If you use "Create->Python Script-> Next" in Editor, the file will be created in MQL5/Script folder and not in MQL5/Script/Python. Then I created a file in MQL5/Script folder but not in MQL5/Script/Python. Is there any way to fix it? It's not very convenient to move it by hand.
Specify any folder in the path.
Specify any folder in the path.
Thank you.
Does the terminal support multi-threaded history query from python?
If you can create multiple sessions mt5.initialize.
Within the same session, the requests are synchronous.