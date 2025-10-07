MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader - page 43

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Build 2323 is already available on MetaQuotes-Demo and by the update command on the beta from the help menu.

Don't forget to update to MetaTrader 5.0.20 library for Python, please.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

server MetaQuotes-Beta, address 78.140.180.203:443

How do I know the server IP in MT5? In MT4 you can simply look in the srv file. How can I do it in MT5?

 
fxsaber:

How do I find out the server IP in MT5? In MT4 you can simply look in the srv file. How about in MT5?

I will join you in your question.

 
fxsaber:

How do I find out the server IP in MT5? In MT4 you can simply look in the srv file. How about in MT5?

No way.

Use the public name of the server. It is advisable first add it manually to the terminal and log in at least once.

After that you can specify only login or server login without password from python.

In case of additional security with client SSL certificates, certificate will be automatically taken from terminal storage.
 
If you use "Create->Python Script-> Next" in the editor, it creates a file in the MQL5/Script folder instead of the MQL5/Script/Python folder. then it creates a file in MQL5/Script folder but not in MQL5/Script/Python. Is there any way to fix it? It's not very convenient to move it by hand.
 
Vladimir Perervenko:
If you use "Create->Python Script-> Next" in Editor, the file will be created in MQL5/Script folder and not in MQL5/Script/Python. Then I created a file in MQL5/Script folder but not in MQL5/Script/Python. Is there any way to fix it? It's not very convenient to move it by hand.

Specify any folder in the path.


 
Roman:

Specify any folder in the path.


Thank you.

 
Does the terminal support a multi-threaded request for history from python?
 
Dmitri Custurov:
Does the terminal support multi-threaded history query from python?

If you can create multiple sessions mt5.initialize.

Within the same session, the requests are synchronous.

 
Lots of sessions naturally. Python's capabilities in the platform are increasing before our eyes, that's great. Thank you.
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