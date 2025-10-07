MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
add this folder to the PATH, too, if you run it from cmd
I specified ("1") when installing
Or is that not enough?
Using thepython command linemetatrader5-test.py doesn't work. Butpip install MetaTrader5 via command line works.
does the black cmd window appear? - If not, then the .py extension is not attached.
I have python scripts in Vin10 with python icon, either execute in IDE or click and in cmd - command line, everything will be executed
WZZ: check paths in the environment, a trick - if the path is only prescribed, then restart cmd - then the path will see after restarting
does the black cmd window appear? - if not, the .py extension is not attached
I have python scripts in Win10 with python icon, either run in IDE or click and in cmd - command line, everything will run
I have Windows 10 and run it through
Are the icons the same as mine?
I clicked the .py script and everything started working on the command line
I specified ("1") when installing
Or is this not enough?
no, this is only up to the interpreter, you open a file in cmd without a path, how will it find it
and create a path to the file, i.e. a folder where it is located
no, this is only up to the interpreter, you open a file in cmd without a path, how will it find it
and create a path to the file, i.e. a folder where it lies.
Put the path in the PATH. The file in the folder is associated with Python (can be seen by the icon).
It stilldoesn't work through the Execute menu with thepython commandmetatrader5-test.py.
I have written the path in the PATH. The file in the folder is associated with Python (can be seen by the icon).
Still thepython metatrader5-test.py commanddoes not work via Run menu.
if you are an admin then the bottom environment variable field "system variables" which, do the same
Are the icons the same as mine?
I just clicked the .py script and everything started working on the command line.
Yeah, the icons are the same. Everything runs when you click it.
If you are an admin, the bottom environment variable field, do the same
So I gave up. Cleared the changes from Path.
I will just run the scripts by clicking from the folder.