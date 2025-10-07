MetaTrader 5 Python User Group - how to use Python in Metatrader - page 49

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Renat Fatkhullin :

Built 5.0.23 python libraries under 3.5, 3.6, 3.7, 3.8 and 3.9 versions.

Update through:

Thank you for your reply.

 
Sergey Golubev :

I'm trying to install it via pip but get an error message:

C:\Users\jw>pip install --upgrade metatrader5
ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement metatrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for metatrader5

C:\Users\jw>pip install --upgrade metatrader5==5.0.23
ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement metatrader5==5.0.23 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for metatrader5==5.0.23

C:\Users\jw>pip install metatrader5
ERROR: Could not find a version that satisfies the requirement metatrader5 (from versions: none)
ERROR: No matching distribution found for metatrader5

I saw that there is a distribution in pypi: https: //pypi.org/project/MetaTrader5/#files

But it is not mentioned in the required versions. Hence, I think this is why I can't install it.

Please make sure it is available for download via item.

MetaTrader5
MetaTrader5
  • 2020.02.27
  • pypi.org
Download the file for your platform. If you're not sure which to choose, learn more about installing packages. Files for MetaTrader5, version 5.0.23 Filename, size File type Python version Upload date Hashes MetaTrader5-5.0.23-cp35-cp35m-win32.whl (91.8 kB) MetaTrader5-5.0.23-cp35-cp35m-win_amd64.whl (105.5 kB...
 
jaffer wilson:

I'm trying to install it via pip but get an error message:

I saw that there is a distribution in pypi: https: //pypi.org/project/MetaTrader5/#files

But it is not mentioned in the required versions. Hence, I think this is why I can't install it.

Please make sure it's available for download via item.

5.0.24 released.

Try again, please.

 
Renat Fatkhullin :

5.0.24 released.

Try again, please.

Yes, it worked. I think the problem was with the required versions.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

Built 5.0.23 python libraries for 3.5, 3.6, 3.7, 3.8 and 3.9 versions.

Update via:

no changes in functions, parameters?

 

Where can I get the updated documentation for the updated MetaTrader5 python module?

 
Kiran Sawant:

Where can I get the updated documentation for the updated MetaTrader5 python module?

At least here - https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5

Documentation on MQL5: Integration / MetaTrader for Python
Documentation on MQL5: Integration / MetaTrader for Python
  • www.mql5.com
Python is a modern high-level programming language for developing scripts and applications. It contains multiple libraries for machine learning, process automation, as well as data analysis and visualization. MetaTrader package for Python is designed...
 
Rashid Umarov :

At least here - https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5

Thank you Rashid, that helped a lot
 

Gentlemen, can you post info on what and when ex-chains can be generatedby MetaTrader5?

Let's keep it brief for now, the method is an excepshin.

if not mt5.initialize(login=00000000, server="MetaQuotes-Demo",password="0000000"):
    print("initialize() failed")

We get, RuntimeError: Terminal: Authorization failed, but not false

 

Hi all.

Trying the Python integration scripts, everything works, BUT...

The scripts to check concluded trades don't work!

I specifically make trades on a DEMO account, but it's reflected as if they are not there.

Is it working only on real account?

Also, when I ask for the opportunity to trade withOrderCheck function, it says that my balance is zero).

I checked, it is connected to the right account, the balance is not zero.

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